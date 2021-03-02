Joseph Joseph storage and organiser set for £32.99

Make reorganising your kitchen a breeze with this incredible organiser and storage bundle from Joseph Joseph. Whether you’re looking for leakproof containers to store your batch-cooked meals in, or simply want to organise your food cupboard essentials, the Joseph Joseph Nest™ Container Set is sure to answer all of your storage prayers with its colour-coded design and smart stacking system. Then there’s the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore™ Cutlery & Knife Organiser Set, which will revolutionise your cutlery drawer with its space-saving brilliance and handy icons that make it easy to remember where everything is stored. With this exclusive deal, you can get your hands on both of these fantastic sets for just £32.99, plus £2.95 for standard delivery or £4.50 for fast delivery.

Ready to do your kitchen storage differently? Here are just some of the features you’ll love…

Joseph Joseph Nest™ Container Set:

Six storage containers in sizes 230ml, 540ml, 1.1L, 1.85L, 3L and 4.5L

Airtight lids

Space-saving stacking system

Colour coding

Dishwasher safe

Freezer safe

BPA free

Joseph Joseph DrawerStore™ Cutlery & Knife Organiser Set:

Non-slip feet to prevent sliding

Handy cutlery icons

Knife organiser stacks over two levels

Stores knife blades up to 9 inches (23cm)

