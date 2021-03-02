Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Daily deals
  3. Joseph Joseph storage and organiser set for £32.99

Joseph Joseph storage and organiser set for £32.99

Save space and money with this exclusive bundle deal

Joseph Joseph Nest™ Storage Container Set + DrawerStore™ Cutlery & Knife Organiser Set, Bundle of 2 Sets

Make reorganising your kitchen a breeze with this incredible organiser and storage bundle from Joseph Joseph. Whether you’re looking for leakproof containers to store your batch-cooked meals in, or simply want to organise your food cupboard essentials, the Joseph Joseph Nest™ Container Set is sure to answer all of your storage prayers with its colour-coded design and smart stacking system. Then there’s the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore™ Cutlery & Knife Organiser Set, which will revolutionise your cutlery drawer with its space-saving brilliance and handy icons that make it easy to remember where everything is stored. With this exclusive deal, you can get your hands on both of these fantastic sets for just £32.99, plus £2.95 for standard delivery or £4.50 for fast delivery.

Advertisement

Claim your offer

Note:

Every one of our online deals has an advantage. We negotiate hard to bring you great offers and the best prices. We receive a commission from the retailer for each completed purchase. This income helps us to continue to be able to offer you our high-quality content free of charge.

Ready to do your kitchen storage differently? Here are just some of the features you’ll love…

Joseph Joseph NestContainer Set:

  • Six storage containers in sizes 230ml, 540ml, 1.1L, 1.85L, 3L and 4.5L
  • Airtight lids
  • Space-saving stacking system
  • Colour coding
  • Dishwasher safe
  • Freezer safe
  • BPA free

Joseph Joseph DrawerStore™ Cutlery & Knife Organiser Set:

  • Non-slip feet to prevent sliding
  • Handy cutlery icons
  • Knife organiser stacks over two levels
  • Stores knife blades up to 9 inches (23cm)
Claim your offer
Advertisement

You can find all our current shopping deals here. If you have any questions about the deal product or the related services, please contact the provider directly. If you have any questions about the online shopping deal itself, or if you would like to work with us as a partner, please email: deals@radiotimes.com

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
Joseph Joseph Nest™ Storage Container Set + DrawerStore™ Cutlery & Knife Organiser Set, Bundle of 2 Sets

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Joseph Joseph storage and organiser set for £32.99

Save space and money with this exclusive Joseph Joseph bundle deal

You might like

Pyrex Cook & Freeze Round Containers Set of 3 + Pyrex Classic Bake & Enjoy Tray, Bundle of 2

Get this Pyrex Cook & Freeze bundle for just £19.99

Advertisement feature Mahahome
Pyrex Magic Rectangular Roaster + Magic Pizza Pan + Magic Baking Tray, Bundle of 3

Get this Pyrex Magic tray bundle for just £16.99

Advertisement feature Mahahome
AQ137 Fitness Watch

Get £25 off this stylish Aquarius smart watch

Advertisement feature Aquarius Accessories
Italian Pinot Grigio and Prosecco

Get 40% off 12 bottles from The Great Wine Company!

Advertisement feature The Great Wine Co.