Get money off a BodyFit folding electric treadmill

Make strides into a new fitness routine with this compact treadmill from BodyFit. If you’re looking to increase your activity levels, then running or fast walking is a great way to boost your cardiovascular capacity, improve stamina, mobility and core strength. And, with this nifty treadmill, you can do all that from the comfort of your own home! What’s more, once your workout is completed, the space-saving design can be neatly stowed with minimal disruption to your home. So, what are you waiting for? With this exclusive deal, you can get your hands on one for the offer price of just £189.99 (the usual price is £199.99), plus £9.95 p&p.

The BodyFit treadmill’s central control panel gives you the option to view your speed, time, distance and calories so you can track your progress with a choice of three automatic programmes, which last between 10 and 30 minutes. You can also operate the treadmill manually by adjusting the speed using the + and – buttons (the adjustable speed ranges from 1-6km/h, catering for all levels of fitness).

There is a safety cut-out cord that should be attached to your clothing while using the treadmill. This will ensure that the treadmill will stop should you unexpectedly leave it.

Specifications:

175cm power cord

Dimensions L: 106cm, W: 51cm, H: 115cm

Folded L: 106cm, W: 54cm, H: 28cm

Home assembly required

Maximum speed 6km/h

Maximum user weight 100kg

Minimum speed 1km/h

Power 500W

Safety cut out cord included

Three automatic programmes

Weight 17kg

