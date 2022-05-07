With only a matter of hours left until one of the biggest nights in the television calendar commences, Radio Times magazine has rounded up all of the Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2022 nominees to get you in the mood for the event.

The ceremony will arrive on our screens at 6pm on BBC One on Sunday 8th May, airing live from the Royal Festival Hall on London’s South Bank. Among the frontrunners, Russell T Davies' It's a Sin leads with 11 nominations, while dark comedy-drama Landscapers starring Olivia Colman follows behind with seven nods. Meanwhile, three-part prison drama Time and Channel 4 drama Help, both starring Stephen Graham, also attracted significant attention in the list of BAFTA nominees.