The best of British: celebrating 2022's TV BAFTA nominees
It's a Sin
- 2021
- Drama
- Comedy
- 15
A chronicle of four friends during a decade in which everything changed, including the rise of AIDS.How to watch
Why watch It's a Sin?:
Leading the way with the most BAFTA nominations is the immensely moving yet wild and joyous It's a Sin that became the most talked-about show of 2021. Every superlative has been used to describe Russell T Davies’s five-part tale of love and loss through the 1980s, and the series – unsurprisingly – became All 4’s most binge-watched series to date. The then-largely unknown cast have been thrust to stardom, with Olly Alexander and Lydia West both getting leading actor nods in the male and female categories respectively, whilst Omari Douglas, Callum Scott Howells and David Carlyle are all nominated for supporting actor. Frances Taylor
Landscapers
- 2021
- Drama
- Comedy
- 15
A devoted and mild-mannered British couple become the focus of an extraordinary investigation when two dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in England.How to watch
Why watch Landscapers?:
This joyously weird true-crime story – nominated for mini-series and leading actor (David Thewlis) – casts a distinctive spell. Director Will Sharpe has a way of toying with us, playing visual tricks that are unsettling but also beautiful. Police have arrested Susan (Olivia Colman) and Chris (Thewlis) over the murder of her parents, years earlier. But as the two suspects are questioned, we see haunting theatrical tableaux of key moments they describe, with dream-like tinted lighting. Imagine applying David Lynch surrealism to an English suburban murder case and you’ll be somewhere close. You won’t see anything else quite like it. David Butcher
Stephen
- 2021
- Documentary and factual
- Drama
- 15
The story of the ongoing struggle by Doreen and Neville Lawrence to achieve justice and how a detective, DCI Clive Driscoll, working closely with the Lawrences, puts together an investigation that finally--more than 18 years after his death--secures the convictions of two of the gang who committed the murder of Stephen.How to watch
Why watch Stephen?:
The Murder of Stephen Lawrence won the BAFTA in 2000 for Best Single Drama. That success is looking to be repeated with Stephen, the three-part sequel starring a very believable Steve Coogan as policeman with integrity DCI Clive Driscoll, and Hugh Quarshie and Sharlene Whyte as Neville and Doreen Lawrence, who perfectly combine a sense of weariness, anger, determination, pain and sadness, and no matter how often you’ve heard the details of the case, it’s still sickening. As well as being nominated for mini-series, Quarshie also receives a nod for leading actor. Jane Rackham
Time
- 2006
- Drama
- Crime/detective
A story about a man who spent the last days of his life struggling to fix the life of a woman, whom he destroyed her life.How to watch
Why watch Time?:
From the start of Jimmy McGovern’s tough drama, we’re drawn into a hard, alien world alongside hesitant Mark (Sean Bean), entering prison for the first time in his 50s. Asked what he is in for, he replies that he killed a man. But he doesn’t look capable of it, and his mild, decent demeanour (he was a schoolteacher) hardly equips him for prison life. McGovern charts the outline of a system that clamps its jaws on everyone involved, and although Time is not an upbeat story, it’s painfully well told. As well as a nod in the mini-series category, Bean and co-star Stephen Graham are also respectively nominated for leading and supporting actor. David Butcher
In My Skin
- 2018
- Comedy
- Drama
- 15
Darkly comic coming-of-age story that follows 16 year old Bethan as she deals with the anxieties and insecurities of teenage life, along with the stark reality of a home life that is far removed from what she projects to her friends.How to watch
Why watch In My Skin?:
It’s no surprise that In My Skin is nominated in the drama category at this year’s BAFTAs after the first series of the Welsh coming-of-age drama, which aired in 2018, cleaned up at the BAFTA Cymru ceremonies. Series 2 returns to the life of Bethan (Gabrielle Creevy), a lippy Cardiff schoolgirl with a troubled home-life, who is her same old self – causing mayhem in the classroom and boozing with mates after school. Her mother may be out of the psychiatric ward, but family life is still tumultuous. Kelly-Anne Taylor
Vigil
- 2021
- Drama
- Crime/detective
Crime drama following a detective investigating a death on a nuclear submarine - while the vessel remains on active duty. Starring Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie.How to watch
Why watch Vigil?:
A nuclear submarine is the setting for claustrophobic six-parter Vigil from the makers of Line of Duty, which is up for a drama series BAFTA. DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) leaves terra firma behind and is winched onto a Royal Navy sub following a suspicious death on board the boat. But as Amy soon discovers, life on the male-dominated HMS Vigil is lived according to a code, so the crew don’t exactly welcome her prying into their affairs. In fact, senior officer Prentice (played with a supercilious sneer by Adam James) is downright hostile. Yet Amy won’t be deterred. David Brown
Unforgotten
- 2015
- Drama
- Crime/detective
- 15
Crime drama with Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar. The discovery of a skeleton in a demolished building launches a murder hunt, headed up by DCI Cassie Stuart and DS Sunny Khan.How to watch
Why watch Unforgotten?:
Four series in (filming is currently under way on a fifth) and Chris Lang’s slow-burning drama Unforgotten has, finally, received a BAFTA nod for best drama series. Returning to work after being denied early retirement, DCI Cassie Stewart (Nicola Walker) agrees to a final three-month stint in the job. The case she comes back to lead is that of a headless, handless body in a breaker’s yard, and when she and DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) finally get to the bottom of the mystery, it’s a stark surprise. Frances Taylor
Manhunt
- 2019
- Documentary and factual
- Drama
- 15
Drama starring Martin Clunes as DCI Colin Sutton, who is pushed to his limits while trying to crack cases involving killers and rapists.How to watch
Why watch Manhunt?:
Martin Clunes reprised his wonderfully understated performance as DCI Colin Sutton, the Metropolitan Police detective on whose memoirs the first series of Manhunt was based, in last year’s second series. In south-east London, Sutton is called in to review Operation Minstead. A serial offender (nicknamed the Night Stalker) is burgling and raping older women in a slew of crimes dating back to 1992. Clunes is superb, like a pernickety maths teacher dropping by to check other officers’ sums. It is all as resolutely unflashy as crime drama gets, but so deftly directed that it’s instantly gripping. David Butcher
Big Zuu's Big Eats
- 2020
- Food
- Lifestyle
Grime artist Big Zuu takes his passion for food on the road, cooking for different comedians on tour - an appetiser before the hit the stage and a three-course meal as they come off.How to watch
Why watch Big Zuu’s Big Eats?:
Grime artist and self-taught cook Big Zuu is nominated for best entertainment performance, while the series itself – a deliciously joyful cookery show in which Zuu treats touring comedians to tasty meals – is nominated in the features category. Hannah Watkin
Alma's Not Normal
- 2020
- Sitcom
- Drama
- 15
Sophie Willan writes and stars in the comedy about a rebellious woman with major career and domestic problems.How to watch
Why watch Alma’s Not Normal?:
Nominated for her role as Alma, a 30-year-old aspiring actress looking to find more meaning and fun in her life, this sitcom’s star and creator Sophie Willan is also nominated for writing in the scripted comedy category. Hannah Watkin
Freddie Mercury - The Final Act
- Documentary and factual
- 2021
- James Rogan
- 90 mins
The story of the extraordinary final chapter of Freddie Mercury's life and how, after his death, Queen staged one of the biggest concerts in history, to celebrate his life and challenge the prejudices around HIV/AIDS.How to watch
Why watch Freddie Mercury: The Final Act?:
Telling the moving story of legendary singer Freddie Mercury’s battle with AIDS and the tribute concert Queen organised in his honour, this BBC Two documentary is nominated in the specialist factual category. Hannah Watkin
Starstruck
- 2021
- Comedy
- Drama
Rose Matafeo stars in and co-wrote the sitcom about Jessie, a woman who has a drunken New Year's eve hook-up with a film star.How to watch
Why watch Starstruck?:
Creator, co-writer and star of comedy series Starstruck, Rose Matafeo is up for best female performance for her role as Jessie, a New Zealand-born Londoner whose life is turned upside down after a drunken one-night-stand with a film star (Nikesh Patel). Hannah Watkin
Four Hours at the Capitol
- Documentary and factual
- 2021
- Jamie Roberts
- 92 mins
- 15
A chronicle of the incursion at the U.S. Capitol, when thousands of citizens from across the country gathered in Washington D.C., many with the intent of disrupting the certification of Joe Biden's presidency.How to watch
Why watch Four Hours at the Capitol?:
The BBC’s gripping feature-length documentary exploring what happened on the day US citizens stormed the Capitol Building in January 2021 through first-hand accounts and never-before-seen footage is nominated for best current affairs programme. Hannah Watkin
Sex Education
- 2019
- Drama
- Comedy
- 18
A teenage boy with a sex therapist mother teams up with a high school classmate to set up an underground sex therapy clinic at school.How to watch
Why watch Sex Education?:
Unafraid of exploring the highs and lows of young adulthood, Sex Education’s stars Aimee Lou Wood and Ncuti Gatwa are nominated for best female and best male performance in a comedy programme for their roles as the lovable Aimee and the effervescent Eric. Hannah Watkin
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
- 2018
- Documentary and factual
- Education
Summary:
Why watch Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing?:
Comedy legends Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse’s attempts at fishing and living a heart-healthy lifestyle have soothed the nation across four series, and this year Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing is nominated in the features category. Hannah Watkin
Stath Lets Flats
- 2018
- Comedy
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
Why watch Stath Lets Flats?:
Hilarious documentary-style comedy Stath Lets Flats follows the life of hapless estate agent Stath (show creator Jamie Demetriou). Demetriou is nominated twice, once for best male performance in a comedy, and once (with others) for best scripted comedy. Hannah Watkin
We Are Lady Parts
- 2021
- Comedy
- Drama
Summary:
Why watch We Are Lady Parts?:
Geeky PhD student Amina (Anjana Vasan) struggles to find her voice – until she becomes lead guitarist of an all-female all-Muslim punk band called Lady Parts. Vasan is nominated for female performance, and the show for best scripted comedy. Hannah Watkin