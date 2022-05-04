In this week's episode, Jane speaks to Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis, whose silent dance with Giovanni Pernice to Clean Bandit's Symphony is in the running for a TV BAFTA Award this Sunday.

A new episode of The Radio Times Podcast is here, with Jane Garvey and Rhianna Dhillon giving their verdict on this week's TV line-up.

What else can I expect from Episode 34?

Meanwhile, Jane and Rhianna review Netflix's White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch – the latest documentary about the clothing brand and its various controversies over the years, as well as the upcoming Downton Abbey sequel.

Up for discussion when it comes to TV is The Staircase – HBO's true crime drama inspired by the story of Michael Peterson and starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette, as well as Dublin-based comedy-drama The Dry which is set to launch on BritBox this month.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Of course, we can't forget the 2022 TV BAFTAs and all the excellent shows that are up for awards this year, so Jane and Rhianna will be making their predictions as to which nominees will be heading home with that coveted head as well as which actors and actresses are the ones to watch.

Meanwhile, if you're eagerly awaiting the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival, then this week's podcast will be revealing another round of exciting updates about the star-studded line-up.

Write in to The Radio Times Podcast and let us know your thoughts at: podcast@

Find something to watch with our TV guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.