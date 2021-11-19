The Radio Times logo

The best David Tennant TV shows

Can't get enough of the fantastic actor? It's time to look back at many of his best TV roles...

David Tennant
Published: Friday, 19th November 2021 at 12:40 pm
20 items
Advertisement

David Tennant is one of the best-loved actors on the small and the big screen with a body of work that goes back several decades, and a range of roles that continue to surprise and delight audiences across genres.

Like so many who have taken on the iconic role, in TV terms, David Tennant is known to many for his brilliant portrayal of the tenth Doctor in BBC's flagship Sci-Fi show Doctor Who, a role he played between 2005 and 2010, preceded by Christopher Ecclestone and followed by Matt Smith.

However, there is much, much more to David Tennant's exceptional TV career than Doctor Who.

From keeping the nation guessing week-in-week-out as lead detective in Chris Chibnall's brilliant Broadchurch on ITV to transforming into the pleasure-seeking Casanova in the BBC's 2005 comedy drama from Russell T Davies, and morphing into Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's Crowley in the TV adaptation of Good Omens to bringing comic book Kilgrave alive in Marvel's Jessica Jones, David Tennant has proven he has great range as an actor and entertained millions on the small screen with his performances.

The following are some of our favourite small screen roles that David Tennant has delivered across his career, and details of how to watch them.

So if you just can't wait for the next Tennant show to hit your TV screens or streaming service, there's plenty of shows here to go back and explore...

Happy viewing...

Showing items 1 to 20 of 20

  • Doctor Who

    Sci-fi drama following the adventures of a Time Lord and his time-travelling companion as they explore the universe in his Tardis. William Hartnell (1963-66) was the first Doctor to pilot the Tardis, taking it from a junkyard at 76 Totter's Lane into the realms of the fourth dimension. He was succeeded by Patrick Troughton (1966-69), Jon Pertwee (1970-74), Tom Baker (1974-81), Peter Davison (1981-84), Colin Baker (1984-86) and Sylvester McCoy (1987-89, 1996). The series was axed in 1989. A TV movie starring Paul McGann as the Doctor appeared in 1996, but it wasn't until 2005 that a revamped version materialised on BBC One with Christopher Eccleston (2005) at the controls of the Tardis. He was followed by David Tennant (2005-10), Matt Smith (2010-13) and Peter Capaldi (2013-). The world's most famous Time Lord has been accompanied by a variety of young companions and has battled many foes, most famously the Daleks, Cybermen and the Master. "Doctor Who" premiered on BBC One in November 1963.

    Sky Store
    +5 more

  • Broadchurch

    Mystery drama, starring David Tennant and Olivia Colman

    Britbox
    +2 more

  • Good Omens

    Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's version of Armageddon

  • Des

    Fact-based drama, starring David Tennant

    Sky Store
    +5 more

  • Jessica Jones

    Following the tragic end of her brief superhero career, Jessica Jones tries to rebuild her life as a private investigator, dealing with cases involving people with remarkable abilities in New York City.

    Sky Store
    +3 more

  • Series 1

    David Tennant and Michael Sheen (playing themselves) were due to star in a production of Six Characters in Search of an Author in the West End. The pandemic has put paid to that, but their director (Simon Evans - also playing himself) is determined not to let the opportunity pass him by. He knows how big a chance this is for him and turns his attention to cajoling his stars into rehearsing over the internet. All they need to do is read the first scene, but throughout the series they come up against a multitude of oppositional forces: distraction, boredom, home-schooling and their own egos.

    iTunes
    +2 more

  • Deadwater Fell

    When a seemingly happy family is murdered by someone known and trusted, cracks appear on the surface of a supposedly idyllic community.

    Disney+
    +4 more

  • The Escape Artist

    A junior barrister celebrated for spiriting people out of tight legal corners represents an accused murderer.

  • Final Space

    An astronaut named Gary and his planet-destroying sidekick called Mooncake embark on serialized journeys through space in order to unlock the mystery of where the universe actually ends and if it actually does exist.

    Google Play
    +2 more

  • There She Goes

    A young girl with a learning disability makes her way through life.

  • W1A

    Spoof documentary sequel to Twenty Twelve with Hugh Bonneville, following former Olympic Deliverance Commission chief Ian Fletcher in his new job as head of values at the BBC.

    Sky Store
    +2 more

  • Spies of Warsaw

    Two-part adaptation of Alan Furst's novel, starring David Tennant

    iTunes

  • Twenty Twelve

    Spoof documentary, starring Hugh Bonneville

    Google Play
    +1 more

  • This Is Jinsy

    Surreal comedy, starring Chris Bran and Justin Chubb

  • Single Father

    After his wife Rita's fatal car accident, Dave tries to raise his four children, helped by Rita's best friend Sarah. Things get complicated when mourning gives way to romantic feelings, while his kids remain sincere priority.

    iTunes

  • Casanova

    Drama, following the life of the 18th-century libertine

    iTunes

  • Blackpool

    Soon after local entrepreneur Ripley Holden (Morrissey) opens his arcade in his beloved home town of Blackpool, a murder investigation makes tears at the fabric of his personal and professional lives.

    Google Play

  • Terri McIntyre

    Comedy drama series about Glaswegian Terri McIntyre, who is the owner of a tanning salon FAN OF THE TAN.

See more The best David Tennant TV shows
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content