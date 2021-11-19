The best David Tennant TV shows

David Tennant is one of the best-loved actors on the small and the big screen with a body of work that goes back several decades, and a range of roles that continue to surprise and delight audiences across genres.

Like so many who have taken on the iconic role, in TV terms, David Tennant is known to many for his brilliant portrayal of the tenth Doctor in BBC's flagship Sci-Fi show Doctor Who, a role he played between 2005 and 2010, preceded by Christopher Ecclestone and followed by Matt Smith.

However, there is much, much more to David Tennant's exceptional TV career than Doctor Who.

From keeping the nation guessing week-in-week-out as lead detective in Chris Chibnall's brilliant Broadchurch on ITV to transforming into the pleasure-seeking Casanova in the BBC's 2005 comedy drama from Russell T Davies, and morphing into Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's Crowley in the TV adaptation of Good Omens to bringing comic book Kilgrave alive in Marvel's Jessica Jones, David Tennant has proven he has great range as an actor and entertained millions on the small screen with his performances.

The following are some of our favourite small screen roles that David Tennant has delivered across his career, and details of how to watch them.

So if you just can't wait for the next Tennant show to hit your TV screens or streaming service, there's plenty of shows here to go back and explore...

Happy viewing...