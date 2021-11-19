The best David Tennant TV shows
Doctor Who
Sci-fi drama following the adventures of a Time Lord and his time-travelling companion as they explore the universe in his Tardis. William Hartnell (1963-66) was the first Doctor to pilot the Tardis, taking it from a junkyard at 76 Totter's Lane into the realms of the fourth dimension. He was succeeded by Patrick Troughton (1966-69), Jon Pertwee (1970-74), Tom Baker (1974-81), Peter Davison (1981-84), Colin Baker (1984-86) and Sylvester McCoy (1987-89, 1996). The series was axed in 1989. A TV movie starring Paul McGann as the Doctor appeared in 1996, but it wasn't until 2005 that a revamped version materialised on BBC One with Christopher Eccleston (2005) at the controls of the Tardis. He was followed by David Tennant (2005-10), Matt Smith (2010-13) and Peter Capaldi (2013-). The world's most famous Time Lord has been accompanied by a variety of young companions and has battled many foes, most famously the Daleks, Cybermen and the Master. "Doctor Who" premiered on BBC One in November 1963.
Broadchurch
Mystery drama, starring David Tennant and Olivia Colman
Good Omens
Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's version of Armageddon
Des
Fact-based drama, starring David Tennant
Jessica Jones
Following the tragic end of her brief superhero career, Jessica Jones tries to rebuild her life as a private investigator, dealing with cases involving people with remarkable abilities in New York City.
Series 1
David Tennant and Michael Sheen (playing themselves) were due to star in a production of Six Characters in Search of an Author in the West End. The pandemic has put paid to that, but their director (Simon Evans - also playing himself) is determined not to let the opportunity pass him by. He knows how big a chance this is for him and turns his attention to cajoling his stars into rehearsing over the internet. All they need to do is read the first scene, but throughout the series they come up against a multitude of oppositional forces: distraction, boredom, home-schooling and their own egos.
Deadwater Fell
When a seemingly happy family is murdered by someone known and trusted, cracks appear on the surface of a supposedly idyllic community.
The Escape Artist
A junior barrister celebrated for spiriting people out of tight legal corners represents an accused murderer.
Final Space
An astronaut named Gary and his planet-destroying sidekick called Mooncake embark on serialized journeys through space in order to unlock the mystery of where the universe actually ends and if it actually does exist.
There She Goes
A young girl with a learning disability makes her way through life.
W1A
Spoof documentary sequel to Twenty Twelve with Hugh Bonneville, following former Olympic Deliverance Commission chief Ian Fletcher in his new job as head of values at the BBC.
The Politician's Husband
Drama, starring David Tennant and Emily Watson
Spies of Warsaw
Two-part adaptation of Alan Furst's novel, starring David Tennant
Twenty Twelve
Spoof documentary, starring Hugh Bonneville
This Is Jinsy
Surreal comedy, starring Chris Bran and Justin Chubb
Single Father
After his wife Rita's fatal car accident, Dave tries to raise his four children, helped by Rita's best friend Sarah. Things get complicated when mourning gives way to romantic feelings, while his kids remain sincere priority.
Casanova
Drama, following the life of the 18th-century libertine
Blackpool
Soon after local entrepreneur Ripley Holden (Morrissey) opens his arcade in his beloved home town of Blackpool, a murder investigation makes tears at the fabric of his personal and professional lives.
He Knew He Was Right
Louis Trevelyan's refusal to trust his wife, Emily, destroys their marriage.
Terri McIntyre
Comedy drama series about Glaswegian Terri McIntyre, who is the owner of a tanning salon FAN OF THE TAN.