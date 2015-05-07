The very prolific Wilson published her 100th book this year, and when she told the audience at Cheltenham Literature Festival event that Hetty Feather would be a TV show, there were audible gasps of glee from the hundreds of children who had filled the town hall to see the author speak. "During the summer I went down to watch it being filmed and it's the weirdest, weirdest thing. It just made the hairs on my arms stand up because it was literally as if you were stepping into your own imaginary world."

