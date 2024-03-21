As per the official synopsis, being an adult isn't what Ellie thought it would be, but she's ready for that all to change.

It reads: "Being an adult isn't quite what Ellie Allard dreamed it would be when she was fourteen years old. Though she's got her beautiful daughter Lottie, life-long best friends in Magda and Nadine and her trusty cat Stella, her love life is non-existent and she feels like she's been living on auto-pilot, just grateful to be able to afford the mortgage on her pokey little flat.

"But this year on her birthday, the universe seems to decide it’s time to for all that to change – whether Ellie wants it to or not. As she navigates new, exciting and often choppy waters, she’s about to discover that life will never stop surprising you – if only you let it."

More like this

Read more:

The adult novel will be released on Thursday 12th September and it is available to pre-order now!

While the cover is yet to be revealed, the provisional shows a green background that reads: "You think life's done surprising you? THINK AGAIN."

Wilson, best known for her popular children's novels including The Story of Tracy Becker, Hetty Feather and many more, announced the exciting news on her social media channels.

Jacqueline Wilson. David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

In a minute-long video posted to X (formerly Twitter), the author said: "I'm very excited to tell you about my new novel, Think Again, which is coming this September.

"Nearly 30 years ago, I wrote a quartet of novels about three 13-year-old best friends – Ellie, Magda and Nadine. Still today, young women come up to me in the street to tell me how much those books meant to them, and they often ask me what happened to these characters.

"My new novel, Think Again, will answer those questions."

The original book in the Girls series was titled Girls in Love and was followed by Girls under Pressure, Girls out Late and Girls in Tears.

Twenty-two years after the final book was published, the girls are back!

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Listen up bookworms, we've got some more books to add to your reading list! Check out the best Harlan Coben books to read this year, as well as how to read Richard Osman's The Thursday Murder Club books in order.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.