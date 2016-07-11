Someone taught their computer to write Harry Potter books and the result is hilarious
Mischief (not) managed
JK Rowling has an imagination unmatched by any living human – but what about computers?
Max Deutsch is the editor of Deep Writing, a blog devoted to re-creating popular stories and songs through artificial intelligence. He fed a deep-learning algorithm the first four Harry Potter novels and programmed it to produce one chapter of a new story.
The chapter presents a plethora of characters – from Snape and Mad-Eye Moody to Krum and Peeves. Though largely gibberish, the computer raises a few chuckles.
“Now Malfoy from Charlie in places before he said, ‘The Mandrake forms to Hogwarts Weasley…Winky?’ “
“’Pig snout,’ they bowed back to the cabinet above the table. ‘That’s right,’ said Harry offhandedly.”
The algorithm also seemed to pick up Dumbledore’s love of sweets: “Dumbledore will get out from behind a cream cake.”