The chapter presents a plethora of characters – from Snape and Mad-Eye Moody to Krum and Peeves. Though largely gibberish, the computer raises a few chuckles.

“Now Malfoy from Charlie in places before he said, ‘The Mandrake forms to Hogwarts Weasley…Winky?’ “

“’Pig snout,’ they bowed back to the cabinet above the table. ‘That’s right,’ said Harry offhandedly.”

The algorithm also seemed to pick up Dumbledore’s love of sweets: “Dumbledore will get out from behind a cream cake.”

