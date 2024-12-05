Unsurprisingly, Swift was 2024’s most-streamed artist globally, racking up more than 26.6 billion streams, largely thanks to the release of her Grammy-nominated album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was the most-streamed album of the year on the platform.

It comes as Swift reportedly plans to take a year off following the conclusion of her long-running Eras Tour this weekend in Vancouver.

When the tour, which has seen Swift play more than 149 shows across 53 cities in 21 months, comes to a close on Sunday (8th December) at BC Place, a new report from Us Weekly suggests the singer wants to take an extended break so she can focus on spending time with her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

An insider told the publication: "She's told her team to give her one year."

Another source said: "Taylor plans to stay in and hibernate for a while. They [Taylor and Travis] want to do 'normal things' as a couple.

"Taylor's exhausted. She's excited for some relaxation and downtime."

The first source added the singer won’t start thinking about recording another album until 2025 and also noted that, while Swift does plan to go on tour again, it won’t be for a while and likely on a smaller scale than The Eras Tour.

After Swift, Spotify’s most-played artists of the year globally were The Weekend, Bad Bunny, Drake and Billie Eilish, in that order.

Swift was also the most-streamed artist of the year in the UK, followed by Canadian hip-hop star Drake, Kanye West, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd.

Meanwhile, when it came to the most popular song globally, Sabrina Carpenter bagged the number one spot with her song of the summer, Espresso.

