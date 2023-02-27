The broadcaster is known for hosting his morning show from 4am until 7am from Monday to Friday, which involves discussion of stories from the day’s newspapers.

He revealed his departure from LBC, which he joined in 1979, on Friday (24th February 2023), around 18 months after a row sparked when he described Tilly Ramsay as a “chubby little thing” while she was on Strictly Come Dancing.

So, why is Allen leaving LBC and who will replace the broadcaster? Read on for everything you need to know about Allen's departure.

When is Steve Allen leaving LBC?

The broadcaster announced on Friday that he was departing from LBC with immediate effect and had in fact already recorded his last show.

"Some news from me, firstly thanks for all your questions. My contract with LBC is up shortly and following discussions, I’m stepping down from LBC today."

He continued: "I’d like to thank you all for listening over the last 44 years it’s been an honour and a privilege."

Why is Steve Allen leaving LBC?

As detailed above, Allen explained that his contract with LBC had finished and so, after discussions, he has stepped down from the radio station.

Allen's departure comes around 18 months after he was widely criticised for calling Tilly Ramsay a “chubby little thing” while she was on Strictly and blaming her "dad's cooking".

Ofcom was hit by nearly 860 complaints over Allen's comments which were made back in October 2021, but the radio host was cleared by the broadcasting watchdog in December of that year, with the regulator saying it would not formally investigate Allen's remarks despite the outcry caused.

