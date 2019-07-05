Young's long list of memorable interviewees includes Tom Hanks, David Tennant, Zadie Smith, Sir David Attenborough, Victoria Wood and Oscar-winner Dustin Hoffman, who suggested that Young should become his therapist.

In a statement, the broadcaster said that her 12 years on the show had been "incredibly happy and fulfilling," but that taking time off due to illness had led to a new "perspective".

"Having been forced to take some months away from my favourite job because of health problems, I’m happy to say I’m now well on the way to feeling much better," she said.

"But that enforced absence from the show has altered my perspective on what I should do next and so I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new challenges. Having hundreds of Castaways share their triumphs, tragedies, tribulations and tracks with me over the years was a huge privilege and an education.

"I am so thankful to Roy Plomley for the brilliance of his format, and I wish the programme and Lauren all the very best."

Lauren Laverne Desert Island Discs, BBC publicity shot

Laverne will continue to host for the "foreseeable future", according to the BBC.

"Lauren Laverne has been doing a brilliant job at the helm in Kirsty’s absence and I’m delighted she continues to host one of Radio 4’s most popular shows," the BBC's Director of Radio and Education, James Purnell said.