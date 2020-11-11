Norton said he was sad to be stepping away from the role, but pointed out that he would be sticking with the BBC for his television projects, including his Friday night chat show and yearly Eurovision coverage.

He said, “Obviously I’m sad to be stepping away from my Radio 2 show. I’ll miss being a part of the Wogan House family, as well as the listeners and their lives."

He added, "I’d like to thank my producer Malcolm Prince and all the teams I’ve worked with for a great decade of radio. Happily with the chat show, Eurovision and Drag Race the BBC continues to be my perfect TV home.”

More like this

The station's Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore, described Norton as a "first-class broadcaster" and said he would be "hugely missed" on Saturday mornings – adding that she was thrilled he would still be BBC fixture on the small screen.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Norton took over as a Saturday morning host from Jonathan Ross and has welcomed a long list of celebrity guests over the years, including Kylie Minogue, JK Rowling, David Tennant and Tina Turner.

The show has also been home to an array of popular regular features, including his Agony Aunt slot Grill Graham and his pick of a cheesy song of the week, I Can’t Believe It’s Not Better.

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2 said of his departure, “For the past decade, Graham has made Saturday mornings his own on Radio 2.

"His sparkling interviews, as well as his brilliant shows from the Eurovision host city each May, have kept millions of listeners entertained each week.

"On behalf of the Radio 2 listeners, and everyone in Wogan House, we’d like to thank him and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

New plans for the Saturday morning Radio 2 schedule will be announced by the station in due course.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide.