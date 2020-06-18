Though no specific series have been confirmed for release, fans can expect shows based on "the vast universe of premier, iconic DC characters" – which of course includes Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and many more.

As well as podcasts featuring existing characters and established DC franchises, the companies will also collaborate with Spotify on new wholly original series.

"As we continue to see explosive growth in podcasting around the world, we are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. to build this slate of programming drawn from the worlds of DC and WB," said Dawn Ostroff, Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer at Spotify.

More like this

In a joint statement Warner Bros Animation's Peter Girardi and Warner Bros Digital Networks' Robert Steele added: "Warner Bros. has been synonymous with compelling and unforgettable storytelling for nearly a century, and we’re continuing to expand that legacy across all types of media platforms for our fans.

"Spotify’s deep engagement with its consumers and commitment to prioritizing their podcast vertical makes them an ideal partner in this endeavor. We’re excited to bring beloved characters and franchises from DC and Warner Bros. into this new world and to use our storytelling prowess to redefine what’s possible in the scripted audio space."

Though details around this new project are scant, the prospect of something akin to DC TV's Arrowverse but in podcast form sounds pretty darn Super to us...

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide