Meerkat sings duet of Ebony and Ivory with Peep Show's Robert Webb
Aleksandr Orlov and Robert Webb collaborate for ‘Gingery and Furry’ duet, a modern take on the classic Paul McCartney/ Stevie Wonder hit
When searching for home or car insurance, many of us have apparently been unable to differentiate between the word meerkat and the word market.
It was a concept only a meerkat could explain. In a mini smoking jacket. Naturally.
But, it looks like the meerkat/ market battle may be over as Compare the Market’s Robert Webb tempts Aleksandr Orlov into a sing-song.
Ah, the obvious weakness of a meerkat, exploited again!
So, as Ebony and Ivory becomes Gingery and Furry, and meerkat bonds with silly ginger angry trouser man, is this the end of an era of hostility?
Well, a little meerkat suggested to RadioTimes.com that this musical collaboration might even get released as a single one day - now that would be the beginning of something special...
Watch this space…