But, it looks like the meerkat/ market battle may be over as Compare the Market’s Robert Webb tempts Aleksandr Orlov into a sing-song.

Ah, the obvious weakness of a meerkat, exploited again!

So, as Ebony and Ivory becomes Gingery and Furry, and meerkat bonds with silly ginger angry trouser man, is this the end of an era of hostility?

More like this

Well, a little meerkat suggested to RadioTimes.com that this musical collaboration might even get released as a single one day - now that would be the beginning of something special...

Advertisement

Watch this space…