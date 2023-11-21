His last performance will take place at the Royal & Derngate in Northampton on 30th March 2025, marking the end of the tour.

The tour promises to take fans on a journey through Donovan’s 35-year spanning career, featuring hits that have made him a household name.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

While the official setlist is yet to be announced, fans can expect songs such as his first solo UK number one, Too Many Broken Hearts, and the Kylie duet Especially For You.

"I am really excited about this tour," Donovan said. "My musical journey has been an incredible ride, and I can't wait to celebrate it by performing the songs that have been such an important part of my life and career."

"It's going to be a fantastic show, and I look forward to sharing these unforgettable moments with the audience."

Tickets will be released on Friday 24th November at 10am.

Read more:

Check out more of our Radio coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.