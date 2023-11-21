Neighbours icon Jason Donovan confirms Doin' Fine tour
The tour will kick off in Cardiff in February 2025.
Actor and singer Jason Donovan has announced a gigantic UK tour spanning more than 30 dates and dozens of British cities.
The Nothing Can Divide Us singer, who initially rose to fame in Neighbours as Scott Robinson before embarking on a music career in 1988, will kick off his Doin’ Fine 25 Tour at Cardiff’s New Theatre on 14th February 2025, before going on to visit cities including Cheltenham, Birmingham, York, Glasgow, Norwich and more.
His last performance will take place at the Royal & Derngate in Northampton on 30th March 2025, marking the end of the tour.
The tour promises to take fans on a journey through Donovan’s 35-year spanning career, featuring hits that have made him a household name.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
While the official setlist is yet to be announced, fans can expect songs such as his first solo UK number one, Too Many Broken Hearts, and the Kylie duet Especially For You.
"I am really excited about this tour," Donovan said. "My musical journey has been an incredible ride, and I can't wait to celebrate it by performing the songs that have been such an important part of my life and career."
"It's going to be a fantastic show, and I look forward to sharing these unforgettable moments with the audience."
Tickets will be released on Friday 24th November at 10am.
Read more:
- Madonna set list for Celebration Tour 2023: Full list of songs being played
- Take That adds extra dates to 2024 UK tour – how to get tickets now
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film setlist - Which songs got cut from the movie?
- How to get Bruce Springsteen UK tour tickets as Ticketmaster pre-sale goes live
- Get three months Audible free with this early Amazon Prime Day deal
- Queens of the Stone Age tour setlist
Check out more of our Radio coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.