On top of that, 20 of her songs have passed 1 billion mark on Spotify – all coming from the seven albums she's released herself.

Throw in an adored soundtrack like Wicked, and it's clear she's set to become an even bigger record-breaker in the upcoming years.

So, what are her biggest songs and where can you find them? We have you covered. Here are all of her albums so far, and how they've shaped her as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Ariana Grande. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Yours Truly (2013)

My Everything (2014)

Dangerous Woman (2016)

Sweetener (2018)

Thank U, Next (2019)

Positions (2020)

Eternal Sunshine (2024)

This does not include her prominent appearance on the Wicked soundtrack, her live album 'K Bye for Now, her 2015 remix album, and 2017 compilation album The Best.

Find out more about the Wicked soundtrack.

Ariana Grande albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes

Yours Truly (2013)

Ariana Grande, pictured in 2013. Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Tracklist:

Honeymoon Avenue Baby I Right There (feat Big Sean) Tattooed Heart Lovin' It Piano Daydreamin' The Way (feat Mac Miller) You'll Never Know Almost Is Never Enough (feat Nathan Sykes)

Still a regular face on Nickelodeon at the time of her first release, Yours Truly provided Ariana with a bit of an edge as she made her debut – teaming up with Mac Miller for tracks.

At the American Music Awards that year, she took home Best New Artist and Best Pop/Rock Female Artist.

My Everything (2014)

Ariana Grande, pictured in 2014. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Tracklist:

Intro Problem (feat Iggy Azalea) (peaked at No. 1 on the UK Charts) One Last Time (peaked at No. 2 on the UK Charts) Why Try Break Free (feat Zedd) (peaked at No. 16 on the UK Charts) Best Mistake (feat Big Sean) Be My Baby (feat Cashmere Cat) Break Your Heart Right Back (feat Childish Gambino) Love Me Harder (feat The Weeknd) Just a Little Bit of Your Heart Hands On Me (feat A$AP Ferg) My Everything Bang Bang (feat Jessie J & Nicki Minaj) (peaked at No. 1 on the UK Charts)

With an RnB-inspired flair, My Everything made waves across the world thanks to her collaborations – teaming up with The Weeknd, Childish Gambino and A$AP Ferg on tracks.

But it was Problem, her release with Iggy Azalea, that landed her her first UK number one, and also an MTV VMA for Best Video.

She also won Best Collaboration alongside Jessie J and Nicki Minaj for catchy anthem Bang Bang, which also shot to number one.

Dangerous Woman (2016)

Ariana Grande, pictured in 2016. C Flanigan/WireImage

Tracklist:

Moonlight Dangerous Woman (peaked at No. 17 on the UK Charts) Be Alright Into You (peaked at No. 14 on the UK Charts) Side to Side (feat Nicki Minaj) (peaked at No. 4 on the UK Charts) Let Me Love You (feat Lil Wayne) Greedy Leave Me Lonely (feat Macy Gray) Everyday (feat Future) Sometimes I Don't Care Bad Decisions Touch It Knew Better / Forever Boy Thinking Bout You

Dangerous Woman reached number one in the UK Album charts, and earned her the Artist of the Year at American Music Awards.

Sadly, this album was marked with tragedy, as it was while touring the album that terrorists targeted one of her shows in Manchester, UK.

Ariana, who was 23 at the time, responded to the horrendous attack by hosting the One Love benefit concert in the city on 4th June, calling in every favour to bring a festival-style line-up of stars to raise funds for the We Love Manchester fund and British Red Cross, who helped those who lost loved ones.

Justin Bieber, the Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Mac Miller, Marcus Mumford, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Katy Perry, Take That, Imogen Heap, Victoria Monét, Pharrell Williams, Robbie Williams, U2 and Liam Gallagher all participated in the event.

The event resulted in a staggering £18 million in donations, and the City of Manchester thanked her by granting her honorary citizenship.

Sweetener (2018)

Ariana Grande, pictured in 2018. Brian Friedman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Tracklist:

raindrops (an angel cried) blazed (feat Pharrell Williams) the light is coming (feat Nicki Minaj) REM God Is a woman (peaked at No. 4 on the UK Charts) sweetener successful everytime breathin (peaked at No. 8 on the UK Charts) no tears left to cry (peaked at No. 2 on the UK Charts) borderline (feat Missy Elliott) better off goodnight n go pete davidson get well soon

Sweetener introduced a more mature sound to Ariana's music, and again reached number one in the UK Album charts.

She later won Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys, and Best Pop Music Video for no tears left to cry at MTV's VMAs.

Thank U, Next (2019)

Ariana Grande, pictured in 2019. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Tracklist:

imagine (peaked at No. 8 on the UK Charts) needy (peaked at No. 8 on the UK Charts) NASA bloodline fake smile bad idea make up ghostin in my head 7 rings (peaked at No. 1 on the UK Charts for four weeks) thank u, next (peaked at No. 1 on the UK Charts for six weeks) break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored (peaked at No. 1 on the UK Charts)

Arguably her most successful album to date, thank u, next reached number one in the UK Album charts and remained there for three weeks.

The song also had three number one singles, most notably the title track which held the top spot for six weeks, and had a music video inspired by iconic teen movie Mean Girls.

She also earned Top Female Artist and Billboard Chart Achievement award at Billboard Awards, Best Female International Solo Artist at the BRITs, Artist of the Year at iHeartRadio Music Awards and Artist of the Year at the VMAs.

Positions (2020)

Ariana Grande, pictured in 2020. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Tracklist:

shut up 34+35 (peaked at No. 3 on the UK Charts) motive (feat Doja Cat) just like magic off the table by (feat The Weeknd) six thirty safety net (feat Ty Dolla $ign) my hair nasty west side love language positions (peaked at No. 1 on the UK Charts for six weeks) obvious pov

By reaching number one in the UK Album charts with Positions, Ariana broke several Guinness World Records: Fastest hat-trick of UK No. 1 singles by a female artist, most simultaneous Top 40 entries on US singles chart by a female artist and first female artist to replace herself at No. 1 on the UK singles chart.

Away from the album, in 2021 she won her second Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, thanks to her single Rain on Me with Lady Gaga.

Eternal Sunshine (2024)

Ariana Grande, pictured in 2024. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Tracklist:

intro (end of the world) bye (peaked at No. 13 on the UK Charts) don't wanna break up again Saturn Returns Interlude eternal sunshine supernatural true story the boy is mine yes, and? (peaked at No. 2 on the UK Charts) we can't be friends (wait for your love) (peaked at No. 2 on the UK Charts) i wish i hated you imperfect for you ordinary things (feat Nonna)

After taking a four-year break from music in order to film Wicked, Ariana returned to the charts in style with Eternal Sunshine, and once again reached number one in the UK Album charts for two weeks.

Her biggest hits included yes, and? and a reimagined version of The Boy Is Mine, which was originally released in 1998 by Brandy & Monica.

She still maintains the Guinness World Record for most songs to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 by a female.

