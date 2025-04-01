Ariana Grande albums in order: Full list of releases and tracklists
Take a deep dive into this Dangerous Woman's song collection to date.
Ariana Grande has rightfully earned her place as one of the biggest pop stars on the planet over the past 12 years.
Starting her career on kids' TV, the triple-threat star has dominated dancefloors across the world with her catchy anthems – breaking a staggering 17 Guinness World records in the process.
On top of that, 20 of her songs have passed 1 billion mark on Spotify – all coming from the seven albums she's released herself.
Throw in an adored soundtrack like Wicked, and it's clear she's set to become an even bigger record-breaker in the upcoming years.
So, what are her biggest songs and where can you find them? We have you covered. Here are all of her albums so far, and how they've shaped her as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.
Ariana Grande albums in release date order
- Yours Truly (2013)
- My Everything (2014)
- Dangerous Woman (2016)
- Sweetener (2018)
- Thank U, Next (2019)
- Positions (2020)
- Eternal Sunshine (2024)
This does not include her prominent appearance on the Wicked soundtrack, her live album 'K Bye for Now, her 2015 remix album, and 2017 compilation album The Best.
Find out more about the Wicked soundtrack.
Ariana Grande albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes
Yours Truly (2013)
Tracklist:
- Honeymoon Avenue
- Baby I
- Right There (feat Big Sean)
- Tattooed Heart
- Lovin' It
- Piano
- Daydreamin'
- The Way (feat Mac Miller)
- You'll Never Know
- Almost Is Never Enough (feat Nathan Sykes)
Buy Yours Truly on vinyl via Amazon
Still a regular face on Nickelodeon at the time of her first release, Yours Truly provided Ariana with a bit of an edge as she made her debut – teaming up with Mac Miller for tracks.
At the American Music Awards that year, she took home Best New Artist and Best Pop/Rock Female Artist.
My Everything (2014)
Tracklist:
- Intro
- Problem (feat Iggy Azalea) (peaked at No. 1 on the UK Charts)
- One Last Time (peaked at No. 2 on the UK Charts)
- Why Try
- Break Free (feat Zedd) (peaked at No. 16 on the UK Charts)
- Best Mistake (feat Big Sean)
- Be My Baby (feat Cashmere Cat)
- Break Your Heart Right Back (feat Childish Gambino)
- Love Me Harder (feat The Weeknd)
- Just a Little Bit of Your Heart
- Hands On Me (feat A$AP Ferg)
- My Everything
- Bang Bang (feat Jessie J & Nicki Minaj) (peaked at No. 1 on the UK Charts)
Buy My Everything: 10th Anniversary edition on vinyl via Amazon
With an RnB-inspired flair, My Everything made waves across the world thanks to her collaborations – teaming up with The Weeknd, Childish Gambino and A$AP Ferg on tracks.
But it was Problem, her release with Iggy Azalea, that landed her her first UK number one, and also an MTV VMA for Best Video.
She also won Best Collaboration alongside Jessie J and Nicki Minaj for catchy anthem Bang Bang, which also shot to number one.
Dangerous Woman (2016)
Tracklist:
- Moonlight
- Dangerous Woman (peaked at No. 17 on the UK Charts)
- Be Alright
- Into You (peaked at No. 14 on the UK Charts)
- Side to Side (feat Nicki Minaj) (peaked at No. 4 on the UK Charts)
- Let Me Love You (feat Lil Wayne)
- Greedy
- Leave Me Lonely (feat Macy Gray)
- Everyday (feat Future)
- Sometimes
- I Don't Care
- Bad Decisions
- Touch It
- Knew Better / Forever Boy
- Thinking Bout You
Buy Dangerous Woman on vinyl on Amazon
Dangerous Woman reached number one in the UK Album charts, and earned her the Artist of the Year at American Music Awards.
Sadly, this album was marked with tragedy, as it was while touring the album that terrorists targeted one of her shows in Manchester, UK.
Ariana, who was 23 at the time, responded to the horrendous attack by hosting the One Love benefit concert in the city on 4th June, calling in every favour to bring a festival-style line-up of stars to raise funds for the We Love Manchester fund and British Red Cross, who helped those who lost loved ones.
Justin Bieber, the Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Mac Miller, Marcus Mumford, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Katy Perry, Take That, Imogen Heap, Victoria Monét, Pharrell Williams, Robbie Williams, U2 and Liam Gallagher all participated in the event.
The event resulted in a staggering £18 million in donations, and the City of Manchester thanked her by granting her honorary citizenship.
Sweetener (2018)
Tracklist:
- raindrops (an angel cried)
- blazed (feat Pharrell Williams)
- the light is coming (feat Nicki Minaj)
- REM
- God Is a woman (peaked at No. 4 on the UK Charts)
- sweetener
- successful
- everytime
- breathin (peaked at No. 8 on the UK Charts)
- no tears left to cry (peaked at No. 2 on the UK Charts)
- borderline (feat Missy Elliott)
- better off
- goodnight n go
- pete davidson
- get well soon
Buy Sweetener on vinyl via Amazon
Sweetener introduced a more mature sound to Ariana's music, and again reached number one in the UK Album charts.
She later won Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys, and Best Pop Music Video for no tears left to cry at MTV's VMAs.
Thank U, Next (2019)
Tracklist:
- imagine (peaked at No. 8 on the UK Charts)
- needy (peaked at No. 8 on the UK Charts)
- NASA
- bloodline
- fake smile
- bad idea
- make up
- ghostin
- in my head
- 7 rings (peaked at No. 1 on the UK Charts for four weeks)
- thank u, next (peaked at No. 1 on the UK Charts for six weeks)
- break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored (peaked at No. 1 on the UK Charts)
Buy Thank U, Next on vinyl via Amazon
Arguably her most successful album to date, thank u, next reached number one in the UK Album charts and remained there for three weeks.
The song also had three number one singles, most notably the title track which held the top spot for six weeks, and had a music video inspired by iconic teen movie Mean Girls.
She also earned Top Female Artist and Billboard Chart Achievement award at Billboard Awards, Best Female International Solo Artist at the BRITs, Artist of the Year at iHeartRadio Music Awards and Artist of the Year at the VMAs.
Positions (2020)
Tracklist:
- shut up
- 34+35 (peaked at No. 3 on the UK Charts)
- motive (feat Doja Cat)
- just like magic
- off the table by (feat The Weeknd)
- six thirty
- safety net (feat Ty Dolla $ign)
- my hair
- nasty
- west side
- love language
- positions (peaked at No. 1 on the UK Charts for six weeks)
- obvious
- pov
Buy Positions on vinyl on Amazon
By reaching number one in the UK Album charts with Positions, Ariana broke several Guinness World Records: Fastest hat-trick of UK No. 1 singles by a female artist, most simultaneous Top 40 entries on US singles chart by a female artist and first female artist to replace herself at No. 1 on the UK singles chart.
Away from the album, in 2021 she won her second Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, thanks to her single Rain on Me with Lady Gaga.
Eternal Sunshine (2024)
Tracklist:
- intro (end of the world)
- bye (peaked at No. 13 on the UK Charts)
- don't wanna break up again
- Saturn Returns Interlude
- eternal sunshine
- supernatural
- true story
- the boy is mine
- yes, and? (peaked at No. 2 on the UK Charts)
- we can't be friends (wait for your love) (peaked at No. 2 on the UK Charts)
- i wish i hated you
- imperfect for you
- ordinary things (feat Nonna)
Buy Eternal Sunshine on vinyl via Amazon
After taking a four-year break from music in order to film Wicked, Ariana returned to the charts in style with Eternal Sunshine, and once again reached number one in the UK Album charts for two weeks.
Her biggest hits included yes, and? and a reimagined version of The Boy Is Mine, which was originally released in 1998 by Brandy & Monica.
She still maintains the Guinness World Record for most songs to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 by a female.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Tilly Pearce is a freelance TV journalist whose coverage ranges from reality shows like Love Is Blind to sci-fi shows like Fallout. She is an NCTJ Gold Standard accredited journalist, who has previously worked as Deputy TV Editor (maternity cover) at Digital Spy, and Deputy TV & Showbiz Editor at Daily Express US.