from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

The blast happened at 10.35pm on Monday night, straight after Grande had finished her concert at Manchester Arena. Police said the lone male attacker, who died in the blast, detonated an improvised explosive device.

At the time of writing, 22 people are confirmed to have died, including children, with a further 59 injured.

Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, also tweeted in reaction to the shocking events, telling followers: "words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack."