"The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you’ve shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday," wrote Grande.

"We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win."

Citing the healing power of music, Grande revealed she would be playing a charity concert in Manchester to raise money for the victims of the attack and their families, suggesting it would take place before the year is out (while US insiders Variety report it could be as early as 4th June).

"I don’t want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans, the same way they continue to uplift me," she wrote.

"Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we ever did before.

"I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families... I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed."

Meanwhile, Take That have also revealed that they will be donating the proceeds of one of their rescheduled concerts to the I Love Manchester Emergency Fund to help victims and their families. The band postponed a planned performance in Liverpool on Tuesday night as a sign of respect following the Manchester attack and instead played it on Friday night.

Speaking on stage, Take That member Howard Donald said: "As you know I was born and raised in Manchester and I’ve never been so proud to be Mancunian. The spirit of Manchester, the spirit of the North-West, the UK and the world over, it’s absolutely incredible.

"We would like to dedicate tonight’s performance to everyone who has been affected by the events in Manchester last Monday night," he said. "And all profits for tonight’s concert will be going to the I Love Manchester Emergency Fund."