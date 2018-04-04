BBC2 documentary Terror in Manchester to retell the events of the Ariana Grande concert attack

The one-off film features interviews with female survivors, emergency services and friends of the suicide bomber

BBC2 has announced a new documentary that will retell the events of the Manchester terror attack at the Ariana Grande concert in 2017.

The suicide bombing at Manchester Arena killed 22 people and left over 100 injured in May last year.

Terror in Manchester will examine the attack in forensic detail, and will feature interviews with the teenage girls who survived the bombing, witnesses and key members of the emergency services.

The one-off 60-minute film, produced and directed by Jamie Roberts (The Jihadis Next door, War Child), will show previously unseen mobile phone video footage and unheard audio recordings.

It will also explore the identity and motives of Salman Abedi, the 22-year-old Manchester-born suicide bomber, through interviews with counter-terrorism police and his friends.

Executive producer Dan Reed said: “Jamie wanted to tell this story through the eyes of the girls who went to the concert – very young girls in their early teens who were caught up in Britain’s worst terror attack since 7/7.

“But the film ended up being even richer and broader than that, with powerful reveals about the bomber himself and the challenges faced by the emergency services.

“But fundamentally it’s a spellbinding tale about a group of girls who went to a concert and were blown up by a 22-year-old who grew up just down the road from the concert hall.”

BBC3 also recently announced a documentary which will focus specifically on the stories of victims and survivors.