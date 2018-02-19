Your guide to the best critically acclaimed comedies, romance movies and sci-fi adventure films streaming right now on Amazon Prime UK...

From cinema classics to brilliant modern comedies and dramas, here’s our (regularly updated) pick of the best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK…

Last updated 19 February

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2003)

Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey star in this fantasy rom-com as a couple who erase each other from their memories after a painful break-up. Watch on Amazon

Read our full review

Shakespeare gets a gritty, grimy makeover in this epic retelling of the infamous tragedy, starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard. Watch on Amazon now

Read our full review

Apocalypse Now (1979)

Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall and Martin Sheen star in this Francis Ford Coppola movie set during the Vietnam War and inspired by Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness. Watch on Amazon now

Read our full review

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Lord of the Rings alum Viggo Mortensen was nominated for an Oscar for his turn as widower who has to re-integrate his family into society after a decade of living in isolation. Watch on Amazon now

Read our full review

The Hurt Locker (2008)

A war film about an Iraq Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, directed by Kathryn Bigelow, who became the first woman to win the best director Academy Award in 2009. Watch on Amazon now

Read our full review

Emmet (voiced by Chris Pratt) is an ordinary LEGO figurine who is mistakenly identified as ‘The Special’, an extraordinary being who holds the key to saving the world. Watch on Amazon now

Read our full review

Interstellar

Best streamed on the biggest screen you own, Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi thriller still packs a punch whatever device you’re watching on. Watch on Amazon now

Read our full review

Room (2015)

Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay star as a mother and son who have been imprisoned underground by a devious captor for years. Watch on Amazon now

Read our full review

Blue Valentine (2010)

Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams star in this relationship drama, charting one couple’s troubled marriage. Watch on Amazon now

Read our full review

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

A classic spy movie based on John Le Carre’s 19874 novel, starring Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Tom Hardy, John Hurt, Toby Jones, Mark Strong and Benedict Cumberbatch. Watch on Amazon now

Read our full review

Four Lions

Fiercely black comedy from Brass Eye creator Chris Morris and a young Riz Ahmed. Watch on Amazon now

Read our full review

Tickled (2016)

An eerie documentary in which a couple of Kiwi journalists uncover the sinister side to the empire of ‘competitive endurance tickling’. Watch on Amazon now

The Deer Hunter (1978)

This epic war drama, starring Robert de Niro, Meryl Streep and Christopher Walken, charts the affects the Vietnam War has on the residents of a small town in Pennsylvania. Watch on Amazon now

Read our full review

Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The first part of Peter Jackson’s Tolkien epic is available on Amazon. Appropriate, given that the internet giant is betting the farm on a new TV adaptation to rival Game of Thrones. Watch on Amazon now

Read our full review

Rush (2013)

Ron Howard’s thrilling dramatisation of one of the greatest rivalries in sport, between Formula 1 drivers Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl) and James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth) in the 1970s. Watch on Amazon now

Read our full review

Inception (2010)

Christopher Nolan’s mind trip, to put it mildly, bears repeat viewing. Now you can stream to your heart’s desire (but we still can’t guarantee you’ll have worked it all out by the end). Watch on Amazon now

Read our full review

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Stanley Kubrick’s dystopian classic is not for the faint of heart: “Kubrick’s vision is a thing to behold; whether or not it’s an actual masterpiece is still up for debate. Watch on Amazon now

Read our full review