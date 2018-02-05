Neighbours revisits the romance between Paige Smith and Jack Callahan next week when the former couple fall back into bed together in the Aussie soap’s special late-night episode, but where does that leave their relationships with their new partners?

Advertisement

Following weeks of forbidden feelings bubbling beneath the surface, Paige desperately pledges herself to boyfriend Mark Brennan in an attempt to banish her attraction to baby daddy Jack.

Handing their son Gabe to his father for the evening, there’s another charged moment between the co-parents. Paige confides in pal Amy Williams about the awkwardness – and occasional violence – between Mark and Jack, and how the former priest feels threatened by the buff Brennan muscling in on his family.

Unable to relax, Paige seeks out Jack at the hostel so she can check on the baby and put her mind at rest, but as their love for Gabe and the old attraction engulfs them the encounter ends in passion – the pair can’t resist each other any longer and spend the night together.

Wracked with guilt the morning after, Paige instantly regrets their hook-up and urges Jack to keep quiet to Mark and Mr Callahan’s other half, Steph Scully. Jack agrees, but was clearly hoping this meant a full-on reunion with the mother of his child.

The pair attempt to keep their distance from one another to avoid temptation and concentrate on strengthening their respective relationships, but when both couples embark on a glamping mini-break away from Erinsborough all four of them end up on the same campsite!

As if the situation wasn’t awkward enough already, how will Paige and Jack cope being in such close proximity? And will they end up confessing the betrayal to their other halves?

Advertisement

Neighbours airs a special hour-long extra episode on Monday 12 February at 10pm on Channel 5, and continues weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm.