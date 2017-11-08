Coronation Street: Adam Barlow in drugs overdose shock?

Reports claim the lawyer will try to take his own life.

Coronation Street is lining up a dramatic drugs overdose plot for Adam Barlow, reports claim. According to The Sun, the cocky cobbles legal eagle goes on a downward spiral after discovering the death of his mother Susan in 2001 wasn’t an accident, and that neighbour Billy Mayhew was involved in the car crash that claimed her life.

The report alleges Adam turns to painkillers and alcohol and ends up overdosing. Help is at hand when uncle Daniel Osbourne finds him and calls an ambulance – but fragile Adam begs apparently begs him not to as he can’t cope with the revelations around what really happened to Susan and doesn’t want to be saved. The Barlow family then rally round the troubled relative as the clan struggles with the tragic truth.

Adam returned to Weatherfield last year after an absence of nine years with Sam Robertson reprising the role he took over from Iain Ee Caestecker in 2004. The son of Ken Barlow’s arch-rival Mike Baldwin, who only married Susan to annoy his nemesis back in the 1980s, arrogant Adam has proved a chip off the old block as a grown-up and become embroiled in his own Ken/Mike style rivalry with businessman Aidan Connor, scheming with Eva Price to destroy his business after he cheated on her with Aidan’s ex Maria Connor.

As to whether Adam is set to go down the dramatic path the tabloids claim, a Coronation Street spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: “We do not comment on storyline speculation.”

