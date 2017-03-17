Until we'd seen video evidence of this, we thought The Voice UK's will.i.am was having us on.

Surely he wasn't actually going to go back to Corrie. He wasn't going to chuck Norris out of his seat in the Rovers and take his Voice finalists with him to have a beer. Not in his actual music video.

Well, we were wrong. It's actually happened. And if you don't believe us, just check out this clip.

We can't wait to see the full music video now, if just for the WTF-ness of the whole thing. Plus we're not sure what Steve and Liz had to say when a bunch of monochrome-clad dancers burst in and started taking selfies all over the bonkets, but never mind...

The Voice UK airs on Saturday March 18 at 8.30pm on ITV