Dr Clive Gibbons will make a reappearance on today's episode of Neighbours as he takes on the job of the new COO at Erinsborough Hospital.

Clive - played as ever by Geoff Paine - hasn't been seen on the soap since 1989, but will be back for a handful of episodes as he becomes involved in the Tanakas' search for their father.

For those too young to remember, medical man Clive originally featured between 1986 and 1987 (and again briefly in 1989) and also famously ran a gorillagram agency from No 22 Ramsay Street, a fact that fans can expect to see referenced today by Paul Robinson.

Then and Now: Geoff Paine returns as Clive Gibbons on today's Neighbours

He was last glimpsed exiting town for a new job running a doctors' surgery in the outback.

Since his years on Neighbours, Paine has gone on to feature in such Australian dramas as Blue Heelers and The Doctor Blake Mysteries.

Neighbours can be seen on Channel 5 at 1.45 and 5.30pm.