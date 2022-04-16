Saturday teatime has long been a primetime period in the British TV schedule, and a bank holiday weekend just means extra helpings of all our favourite entertainment shows.

We may be at the day between hot cross buns and chocolate eggs, but just because there's no traditional food this Easter Saturday doesn't mean there's not great telly.

So from celebrity gameshow specials to the grand return of Britain's Got Talent and a highly contested FA Cup rematch, here's what to watch on Easter Saturday.

What's on TV on Easter Saturday?

Britain's Got Talent - 8pm, ITV

The Britain's Got Talent judging panel Syco/Thames

After nearly two years off our screens and a virtual audience in the 2020 finals, Britain's Got Talent comes roaring back with the return of a live crowd, head judge Simon Cowell and plenty of contestants, ranging from the weird to the wonderful.

Expect the level of talent to be particularly high this year – Ant and Dec pressed their golden buzzer after only three days of auditions!

Killing Eve - 9:15pm, BBC One

What now for Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh)? David Emery/BBC America

Killing Eve reached its conclusion on BBC iPlayer some time ago, but now terrestrial viewers have a chance to catch this penultimate episode before the show meets the same fate as Villanelle's many victims. This episode sees Carolyn decode the message she and Eve intercepted, while Villanelle is in pursuit of the Twelve assassin who shot her – who turns out to be a nasty piece of work.

FA Cup Football - 11:30am, BBC One

Jack Grealish on the pitch (Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images) Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

A four-day weekend is good enough news already but throw in some FA Cup-quality football and sports fans have twice the reason to celebrate. All four semi-finals are free-to-air this weekend with BBC One kicking off proceedings with a double bill. First up West Ham Women will be taking on Manchester City Women at 12:15pm, with their male counterparts playing at 3:30pm as Manchester City challenge Liverpool – less than a week after their Premier League draw.

Romeo & Duet - 7pm, ITV

Romeo & Duet host Oti Mabuse ITV

Fresh off her exit from Strictly Come Dancing and her first series as a judge on Dancing on Ice, Oti Mabuse continues her meteoric rise by presenting this new dating show with a twist.

Romeo & Duet sees singing singletons attempt to use their voice alone to impress potential partners – who can hear but not see them – with successful couples whisked away on a duet date to rehearse singing together. Couples will then return to the show to perform as a pair, with the audience deciding which twosome wins a second date.

Easter from King's - 6:20pm, BBC Two

(C) Leon Hargreaves/King's College - Photographer: Leon Hargreaves BBC/Leon Hargreaves/King's college

For some television harking back to the more traditional meaning of Easter, look no further than the annual Easter music and readings from the chapel of King's College, Cambridge. Directed by Daniel Hyde, the world-famous choir will be singing choral music such as Ave Verum Corpus, God So Loved the World and Greater Love Hath No Man, while soprano Anita Monserrat will give a special performance of I Know That My Redeemer Liveth.

Celebrity Mastermind, The Wall Versus Celebrities, Pointless Celebrities - from 6:30pm, BBC One

Pointless hosts Richard Osman (right) and Alexander Armstrong BBC

A bank holiday weekend means celebrity editions of all your favourite gameshows, and BBC One has lined up a trifecta of starry specials starting from 6:30pm. First up Pat Nevin, Anna Nightingale, Tom Malone Jr. and Roo Irvine take their spot in the famous black chair in Celebrity Mastermind, while superstar celebrity couple Martin and Shirlie Kemp join Danny Dyer to take on The Wall at 7pm.

Finally at 7:50pm Janette Manrara, Karen Hauer, Patsy Kensit and Edwina Currie will be amongst the celebrities looking for pointless answers with Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman.

Captain Marvel - 9:25pm, Channel 4

Brie Larson stars in Captain Marvel (Marvel Studios)

Marvel's ode to '90s action movies makes for perfect Easter Saturday evening entertainment, following extraterrestrial warrior Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she teams up with SHIELD agent Nick Fury (a de-aged Samuel L. Jackson) to end an intergalactic war. Look out for a little Monica Rambeau – the character is set to return in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.