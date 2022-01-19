Filming for the 15th season of the popular ITV entertainment show commenced in London on Sunday 16th January.

It certainly looks like Britain’s Got Talent 2022 is going to add a little razzle-dazzle to our Saturday nights, if the first Golden Buzzer is anything to go by.

The ITV talent competition had been scheduled to begin in January 2021 but production was delayed and then postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And now, Britain's Got Talent 2022 presenters Ant and Dec have revealed they’ve already selected their Golden Buzzer act – after just three days of auditions.

Taking to social media on Tuesday night (18th January), presenter Dec revealed the exciting news.

"We've just pressed our Golden Buzzer, baby!” he declared on Instagram.

Ant asked: "Can we tell them who for?" to which Dec replied: "No, no. It's a brilliant one though. You're going to love it."

The presenting duo, who have just launched their new ITV quiz show Limitless Win, made a strong call with their last Golden Buzzer selection when they picked singing comedian Jon Courtenay, who became the first ever Golden Buzzer act to triumph on the ITV show in 2020.

The fantastic four - David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell – are all returning to judge the show.

Simon was replaced by Ashley Banjo in the 2020 series following an electric bike accident that landed him in hospital.

ITV is yet to confirm an air date for Britain’s Got Talent 2022.

However, in previous years, auditions took place between January and February, with the programme kicking off in April and airing until around the end of May.

ITV is yet to confirm an air date for Britain's Got Talent 2022.