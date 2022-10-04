Vicky McClure features on this week's Radio Times cover

In our Radio Times magazine cover interview, she discusses the joy of singing, how her grandmother’s struggle with dementia inspired her to start a choir for dementia sufferers, why she thinks the government should do more, and her fears of the impact the cost of living crisis will have.

Vicky McClure lost her grandmother to dementia – now she’s using music to fight the disease as she returns in Our Dementia Choir Sings Again with Vicky McClure.

“The cost of care for dementia is extortionate. People will be struggling with energy bills and then wondering if they can afford to put a loved one in a care home. I’m really, really scared about how this will play out,” she says.

This week, we have also made some changes to your regular magazine. The first thing you will notice is that we have devoted more space to the streaming services. Television’s digital revolution shows no signs of slowing and with more series to watch and more services to cover, we think we can now offer you the best guidance in more detail than ever before.

We’re delighted to have been able to include two more channels, as requested by you – and to include more detailed choices too. We have also embedded our film reviews on the listings pages.

With a new This Week section to preview some of the best entertainment in store for you over the next seven days, we think these changes add up to a better magazine. But, of course, we will let you be the judge of that.

Also in this week’s Radio Times:

Radio Times launches new podcast series View From My Sofa today with James May as a special guest. Talking about his TV life, May reveals how he finds Jeremy Clarkson “unsavoury” and Richard Hammond “irritating” and why he’s dubious of Clarkson’s farming skills.

launches new podcast series today with James May as a special guest. Talking about his TV life, May reveals how he finds Jeremy Clarkson “unsavoury” and Richard Hammond “irritating” and why he’s dubious of Clarkson’s farming skills. Peter Kosminsky says the adaptation of The Mirror and the Light will be his tribute to the late Hilary Mantel. He also reveals her reaction to seeing his version of Wolf Hall for the first time, how the adaptation influenced the way she wrote the final book in the series, and that she sought-out his feedback.

Jeff Pope, whose latest drama The Walk-In explores the story of a real-life activist and reformed Neo-Nazi, says he wanted to show how prevalent the threat from the Far Right is and that our current political and social environment risks further polarisation.

