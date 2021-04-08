WWE WrestleMania 2021 – how to watch free, TV channel, live stream, UK start time

The stage is set and WrestleMania 37 2021 is ready to roll with a stacked match card to soak up over the weekend and jaw-dropping showdowns ready to thrill fans across the globe.

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair face-off for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship, while Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre go head-to-head for the equivalent men’s title.

Roman Reigns, Edge and Daniel Bryan step into the ring for a Triple Threat match for the WWE Universal Championship, while a host of other big names – and inevitable surprise stars – will feature across the two nights of drama.

UK fans can soak up the world class wrestling action from the comfort of their own homes, with many able to watch every moment, live, for free…

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch WrestleMania on TV and online.

When is WrestleMania 2021?

WWE WrestleMania 2021 takes place across two days, on Saturday 10th April 2021 and Sunday 11th January 2021 in the US. But both shows will run into the early hours of the next morning for UK fans. Get ready for some late nights!

WrestleMania 2021 start time

The main WrestleMania action starts at midnight (UK time) though fans can enjoy a pre-show from 10pm on the central WWE YouTube channel.

Where is WrestleMania held in 2021?

WrestleMania will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, USA.

This is the home of reigning Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and incidentally, where the big game was held earlier this year.

Are there fans at WrestleMania in 2021?

Yes! For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a WWE show will go ahead with fans in attendance.

Up to 25,000 fans will be allowed inside the stadium to watch the drama unfold.

How to watch WrestleMania 2021 on TV and live stream

Fans can purchase WrestleMania on BT Sport Box Office for a one-off fee of £19.95.

It can be accessed across a range of TV platforms including Sky, BT and Virgin.

BT customers should head over to Channel 494 where you can purchase BT Sport Box Office events.

How to watch WrestleMania 2021 for free

WrestleMania will be available to stream live on WWE Network.

New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time. Full WrestleMania live coverage is available on the free trial.

Previous customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.

Who won WrestleMania in 2020?

Last year’s show was unlike any other in that, owing to the pandemic, it played out behind closed doors.

Still, it was a remarkable show for many reasons. The Undertaker took on A.J. Styles in a fantastic Boneyard match set in a graveyard, which ended with the former burying the latter to secure victory.

In the main event of the second night, Brock Lesnar attempted to defend his WWE Championship belt against Drew McIntyre but failed to do so. McIntyre became the first ever British world champion in WWE history.

One of the biggest talking points of the weekend however, was the cinematic Firefly Funhouse match between John Cena and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, which earned rave reviews from fans watching at home.

