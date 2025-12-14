WWE legend John Cena wrestled his final match last night (13th December), but many fans were less than pleased with the result – prompting chief content officer Triple H to explain why it happened.

Cena returned to the company where he made his name this year for a retirement tour that saw him turn heel for the first time in his career, win an unprecedented 17th world title, and take on fellow superstars such as Randy Orton, AJ Styles and CM Punk one last time.

The Peackemaker star's final opponent was two-time world champion Gunther, who had pledged to make Cena tap out during their showdown at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend.

And to the shock of the 19,000-plus fans at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC... that's exactly what he did, as Cena's glittering career ended with a loss by submission after Gunther locked him in a sleeper hold.

Following the event, Triple H sat down to speak on the official WWE post-show where he was loudly booed by fans watching on in the background, who chanted their disapproval.

"I'm actually mildly disappointed, I thought it would be so much louder," Triple H joked to a chorus of jeers.

He continued: "There are time-honoured traditions in our business and there are ways that you handle your business. John has said the right thing his entire career, that it is about leaving this place better than you found it.

"There's no way for people to understand that in the moment. But you do what is right for the business. You do what is right for this industry. John has done that his entire career, and I’m going to do that my entire career. I will do what I believe is right for this business.

"It just is what it is. I understand that’s tough for people to understand, but it’s part of what we do. That is the role we have chosen."

Triple H concluded: "If you were to say, what will Cena do on his way out – take the emotion out of it and ask people, what will John Cena do? He will put over somebody on the way out. He will leave this better than he found it, he will go into the ring and he will make somebody on his way out. That's what John does."

Cena will next be seen on the big screen, with two films currently scheduled to release in 2026 – the long-delayed Looney Tunes live-action and animation hybrid Coyote vs Acme, and the action comedy Matchbox from Extraction director Sam Hargrave.

As for WWE, the Road to WrestleMania will soon begin in earnest, with Saturday Night's Main Event returning next month, as well as the 2026 Royal Rumble, which takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the first time.

