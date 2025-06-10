John Cena's next fight with WWE legend confirmed as he defends title
Things are getting heated in the arena.
Let's get ready to rumble! The WWE has confirmed that longtime rivals John Cena and CM Punk will be going head-to-head in Night of Champions in just a few short weeks.
Taking place on Saturday 28th June in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, John Cena and CM Punk will be giving their best shot to take home the title of champion.
During Monday's WWE Raw, Cena was on the hunt for a "real" competition, with just 18 dates remaining before he retires – and it was none other than CM Punk who felt up to the challenge.
CM Punk came face-to-face with Cena, and while he wanted to get the challenge over and done with at Raw that night, Cena posed the idea of Night of Champions, which marks the first time the pair have faced each other one-on-one since 2013 in a World Heavyweight Championship contenders match.
This match will see Cena put his title of Undisputed WWE Championship on the line which viewers across the world can tune into on Netflix.
It was initially unclear if the match would go ahead, but was later officially confirmed by the wrestling group.
