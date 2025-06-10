During Monday's WWE Raw, Cena was on the hunt for a "real" competition, with just 18 dates remaining before he retires – and it was none other than CM Punk who felt up to the challenge.

CM Punk came face-to-face with Cena, and while he wanted to get the challenge over and done with at Raw that night, Cena posed the idea of Night of Champions, which marks the first time the pair have faced each other one-on-one since 2013 in a World Heavyweight Championship contenders match.

This match will see Cena put his title of Undisputed WWE Championship on the line which viewers across the world can tune into on Netflix.

It was initially unclear if the match would go ahead, but was later officially confirmed by the wrestling group.

