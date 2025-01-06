Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the wrestler explained his initial reactions to the news was a positive one.

"There's a bigger opportunity there for more eyes," he said. "I think gone are the days of channel surfing where you run into WWE or SmackDown. Now there's that opportunity of you load up Netflix and right there on the main page you can see LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns or even just a highlight of WWE."

He continued: "It could be people who maybe haven't checked in a while, or maybe have never seen our product at all. And now can go at their leisure. Now instead catching it at 8 o'clock or whatever time, you check it out."

LA Knight WWE/Getty Images

But with such a larger audience comes an even bigger chance of new fans being introduced to the world of WWE, and for those fresh viewers, there is plenty to get excited about.

Asked what newcomers could expect from the sport, Knight used his mother as an example, who wasn't previously a fan until she watched her son.

Knight told RadioTimes.com: "My mum was never a big fan and maybe she's a little biased now because I'm in it, but she came to WrestleMania last year, and now she's in love with it. She's like, 'Oh my god, I saw Snoop Dogg and this and that.' And now it's like, all she does is search and Google wrestling and WWE all the time.

"And I'm like, 'You got to take it easy. Just calm down." But if she can be turned and become like a big, major fan, anybody can get in there. And the reason is because there's something for everybody.

"You're gonna laugh, you're gonna cry, you're gonna get mad, you're gonna have a great time all round."

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

WWE is coming to Netflix in January 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.