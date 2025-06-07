WWE Money in the Bank 2025 on TV and live stream in UK
Your guide to watching WWE Money in the Bank live in the UK.
WWE Money in the Bank is the latest major pro wrestling event and will beam live around the world from Inglewood, California.
Once again, John Cena is the centre of attention as his farewell tour continues at pace.
He will join forces with Logan Paul in a tag team match against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.
The main Money in the Bank ladder matches will go ahead with Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Penta, Seth Rollins, Andrade and El Grande Americano among the men.
In the women's event, Alexa Bliss will face Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, Giulia, Naomi and Stephanie Vaquer.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2025 live on TV and online.
How to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2025 on TV
WWE Money in the Bank will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Netflix on Saturday 7th June 2025.
The event starts at midnight UK time running into the early hours of Sunday morning.
Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Watch WWE Money in the Bank 2025 live stream online
WWE Money in the Bank 2025 can be live streamed on Netflix in the UK.
The WWE Network has officially merged with the streaming giant, meaning you can watch every WWE Premium Live Event and new episodes of Raw, SmackDown and NXT every week.
