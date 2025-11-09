The end of John Cena's 26-year wrestling career is fast approaching.

The 17-time world champion announced a year ago that he was retiring from WWE action and we now know that he will bow out on Saturday 13th December – or the early hours of Sunday 14th December for those watching from the UK.

The full line-up for 'Saturday Night's Main Event: John Cena's Final Match' at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC has not yet been confirmed but WWE chief content officer Triple H has vowed to give him "an unforgettable send off".

As is only appropriate for a wrestling legend like Cena, twists, turns, and drama are, without doubt, guaranteed, while it would be no surprise to see some familiar faces from his past pop up as well.

It's all shaping up to be a memorable evening and one that WWE fans around the globe will not want to miss.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about when John Cena's last WWE match will air.

Will John Cena's last WWE match be on TV?

No, unfortunately, John Cena's last WWE match will not be broadcast live on UK TV.

However, the free YouTube stream will be available on Smart TVs, online, on tablets, and mobile.

John Cena. Photo by Mike Marques/WWE via Getty Images Photo by Mike Marques/WWE via Getty Images

How to stream John Cena's last WWE match

Fans in the UK will be able to stream John Cena's last WWE match for free on YouTube from 12:30am UK time on Sunday 14th December.

Netflix has recently become the home of the WWE in the UK, showing live coverage of recent events like the WWE Crown Jewel Perth.

However, Cena's last fight and other TV specials under the 'Saturday Night's Main Event' banner are not part of the streamer deal.

