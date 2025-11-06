The end of an era is approaching in the WWE.

John Cena's 26-year wrestling career will come to an end next month, with the American preparing to take to the ring for the final time.

First signed to the WWE in 2001, Cena has become one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time and is a record 17-time world champion.

The 48-year-old's retirement tour has been a key storyline in recent months and he will take centre stage for one final time in December.

Cena is a WWE legend and a polarising figure so fans of all ages will not want to miss what promises to be an eventful finale for 'The Last Real Champion'.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about when John Cena's last WWE match will air.

When is John Cena's last WWE match?

John Cena's last WWE match will take place on Saturday 13th December 2025 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. That means that, in the UK, it will take place on Saturday 14th December.

Cena's opponent and the other fights on that evening have not yet been confirmed but WWE chief content officer Triple H has vowed to give him "an unforgettable send off".

Photo by Joe Maher/WWE via Getty Images

What time does John Cena's last WWE match start?

The event – Saturday Night's Main Event: John Cena's Final Match – is scheduled to start at 12:30am UK time on Sunday 14th December 2025.

The full schedule has not yet been released. This page will be updated when more information is available.

How to watch John Cena's last WWE match?

Fans can tune into watch John Cena's last WWE match for free on YouTube.

Netflix has recently become the home of the WWE in the UK but Cena's last fight and other TV specials under the 'Saturday Night's Main Event' banner are not part of the streamer deal.

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.