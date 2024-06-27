The men's seeded list is led by Jannik Sinner following a strong 2024, including a maiden Grand Slam win in Australia, while the women's list is spearheaded by the immovable Iga Świątek.

British rising star Jack Draper has earned seeded status for the first time thanks to his maiden ATP title win in Stuttgart, while Katie Boulter has also enjoyed enough success to book her place among the seeds.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full lists of seeded men's and women's players.

As the tournament progresses, we will update the seeded lists detailing when each player is eliminated so you can track their progress.

Wimbledon 2024 seeded players (men)

Jannik Sinner (ITA) Novak Djokovic (SRB) Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) Alexander Zverev (GER) Daniil Medvedev (RUS) Andrey Rublev (RUS) Hubert Hurkacz (POL) Casper Ruud (NOR) Alex de Minaur (AUS) Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) Tommy Paul (USA) Taylor Fritz (USA) Ben Shelton (USA) Holger Rune (DEN) Ugo Humbert (FRA) Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) Sebastian Baez (ARG) Nicolas Jarry (CHI) Sebastian Korda (USA) Karen Khachanov (RUS) Adrian Mannarino (FRA) Alexander Bublik (KAZ) Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) Tallon Griekspoor (NED) Jack Draper (GBR) Frances Tiafoe (USA) Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) Mariano Navone (ARG) Zhizhen Zhang (CHN)

Wimbledon 2024 seeded players (women)

Iga Świątek (POL) Coco Gauff (USA) Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) Elena Rybakina (KAZ) Jessica Pegula (USA) Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) Jasmine Paolini (ITA) Qinwen Zheng (CHN) Maria Sakkari (GRE) Ons Jabeur (TUN) Danielle Collins (USA) Madison Keys (USA) Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) Daria Kasatkina (RUS) Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) Victoria Azarenka (BLR) Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) Marta Kostyuk (UKR) Emma Navarro (USA) Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) Elina Svitolina (UKR) Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) Caroline Garcia (FRA) Mirra Andreeva (RUS) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) Linda Noskova (CZE) Katerina Siniakova (CZE) Dayana Yastremska (UKR) Sorana Cirstea (ROU) Leylah Fernandez (CAN) Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) Katie Boulter (GBR)

