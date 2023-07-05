However, with Centre Court and No.1 Court able to be protected from the weather by a roof each, there will be live tennis beamed across the nation every afternoon.

Fans across the nation will be keen to keep in touch with all the latest drama from SW19, and the sound of Wimbledon wafting over the airwaves is the ideal way to stay tuned in.

RadioTimes.com brings you a comprehensive round-up of how to listen to Wimbledon on radio, including the full tournament schedule.

Listen to Wimbledon on the radio

Extensive coverage of Wimbledon will be available for radio listeners on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and on BBC Sounds.

The main radio coverage each day will be fronted by Gigi Salmon and Clare McDonnell, while Steve Crossman will take over in the evenings.

The pair will be joined on rotation by a wealth of tennis experts to provide punditry and analysis throughout Wimbledon, including: Pat Cash, Marion Bartoli, Kim Clijsters, Greg Rusedski, Annabel Croft, Naomi Broady, Leon Smith, Mark Woodforde, Jeff Tarango, CoCo Vandeweghe and Sania Mirza.

Further radio commentary comes from Russell Fuller, Gigi Salmon, David Law, Naomi Cavaday, Jonathan Overend, Iain Carter, Alison Mitchell, Abigail Johnson, Sara Orchard, Katie Smith and Maz Farookhi.

Wimbledon 2023 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (Grand Slam)

First round: Monday 3rd – Tuesday 4th July

Second round: Wednesday 5th – Thursday 6th July

Third round: Friday 7th – Saturday 8th July

Fourth round: Sunday 9th – Monday 10th July

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 11th – Wednesday 12th July

Semi-finals: Friday 14th July

Final: Sunday 16th July

WTA Women's Singles (Grand Slam)

First round: Monday 3rd – Tuesday 4th July

Second round: Wednesday 5th – Thursday 6th July

Third round: Friday 7th – Saturday 8th July

Fourth round: Sunday 9th – Monday 10th July

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 11th – Wednesday 12th July

Semi-finals: Thursday 13th July

Final: Saturday 15th July

