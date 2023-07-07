The disruptions caused the first round to run all the way into Thursday to finish, subsequently pushing other rounds further back.

Nevertheless, the second week is approaching and a handful of players have their eyes firmly on the prize.

A host of stars coveting the trophy will aim to add their name to the wall of legends, while one Serbian superstar is looking to make more history at SW19.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the Wimbledon 2023 final, including dates and times for the men's and women's showpiece events.

When is the Wimbledon 2023 final?

Wimbledon will draw to a close with the men's final on Sunday 16th July 2023.

It will mark the end of the 136th edition of The Championships.

What time is the Wimbledon 2023 final?

The Wimbledon men's final will start at 2pm.

Of course, this is barring any more catastrophic weather that could push the tournament to finish outside of the regulation schedule.

How to watch the Wimbledon 2023 final

The final will be shown live on BBC One, with players walking on at 2pm with plenty of build-up beforehand.

Viewers can also tune in via BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website or the app.

For those unable to watch the match, BBC Radio 5 Live offers ball-by-ball commentary, while BBC’s highlights show Today at Wimbledon will provide highlights later in the evening.

Who won Wimbledon last year?

Novak Djokovic captured his seventh title in 2022 after defeating the controversial Nick Kyrgios in four sets.

This was the Serbian’s fourth Wimbledon title in a row, having not lost a match at the All-England Club since 2017.

A win this year will see Djokovic equal Roger Federer’s haul of eight Wimbledon singles titles.

