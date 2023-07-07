We visited the data bunker at the All England Club to check out how the brand new, exciting technology looks set to revolutionise sport coverage now, and in the future.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the AI commentary being used at Wimbledon 2023.

To develop the new feature, experts from IBM iX, the experienced design partner within IBM Consulting, worked with the All England Club to leverage foundation models from watsonx, IBM’s enterprise AI and data platform, to train the AI in the unique language of tennis.

Generative AI built on these foundation models was applied to produce narration with varied sentence structure and vocabulary to make the clips informative and engaging.

Essentially, while the technology is still in its relatively fledgling stages, it has been trained to read tennis matches. It is able to determine aspects of shots, such as the type of shot and who wins each point with an increasing vocabulary of tennis terms and descriptors to colour the action.

From this data, the tool can generate AI text commentary which can then translated into full audio commentary.

In its early stage, the AI commentary tool has been applied to Wimbledon highlights on their official website, and can be toggled on or off via the highlights video player.

The technology is particularly useful at Wimbledon because there are only human commentators for matches on show courts. AI commentary means that non-show court matches can be brought to life in highlight reels.

