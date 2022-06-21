Like every major tournament in every sport, fans' excitement will go through the roof once details of match-ups are revealed.

The Wimbledon buzz is building ahead of the tournament in SW19, but before the action begins, we get to soak up the drama of the draw.

The beauty of the Wimbledon draw is that the tournament tree allows fans to pick out their favourite players and trace a path through to the showpiece finals on Centre Court.

Reigning men's singles champion Novak Djokovic is the favourite to go all the way in the 2022 edition of The Championships following a turbulent year.

The 2021 women's singles champion Ash Barty has since retired from the sport, leaving a power vacuum that the likes of current world No.1 Iga Swiatek will hope to exploit.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the Wimbledon draw 2022 including date, time and how to watch on TV.

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is the Wimbledon draw 2022?

The Wimbledon draw will be made on Friday 24th June 2022.

The qualifying tournament in Roehampton will draw to a close on Thursday, with 16 men and 16 women to be added to the singles tournament main draws.

What time is the Wimbledon draw 2022?

The men's and women's singles draw will take place from 10am.

All the top contenders from the ATP and WTA Tours will find out their first opponent and who they are likely to meet along the way should they progress through the tournament.

Once the draw is made, we'll publish the most notable matches featuring seeded and British players, as well as a possible route to the final for several top players and projected matches to come.

How to watch Wimbledon draw 2022

Coverage of the Wimbledon draw will be broadcast across the official tournament social media channels as well as their website.

There will also be full coverage across BBC platforms with the Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer showing the draw.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide, or visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.