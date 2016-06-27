Wimbledon 2016 TV schedule and BBC coverage guide
Find out how to watch Andy Murray and every other player in the men's and women's draws live on the BBC
Wimbledon 2016 gets underway this Monday 27th June: two weeks of green green grass and sporting endeavour to take our minds off anything else that might be happening in the world.
The tournament organisers have already released the draw for the next two weeks of play, with Andy Murray safely away from both Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer until the final.
Here's your complete guide to watching Wimbledon 2016 on the BBC.
Where can I watch Wimbledon on TV?
Pretty much everywhere. The BBC has 153 scheduled hours of coverage on BBC1 and BBC2, while for the first time Eurosport will also broadcast live Wimbledon coverage as well as daily highlights.
Coverage begins every morning on BBC2 at 11.30am, with BBC1 showing live coverage most days from 1.45pm. For full details, check the broadcast schedule below.
The BBC Red Button will also have extended coverage away from the main channels. There will be one live stream if you have Freeview, with up to six available on satellite.
The BBC Sport website will also be broadcasting up to 15 live streams at any one time.
What are the key dates?
The tournament begins on Monday 27 June and ends with the men's final and mixed doubles final on Sunday 10 July (the same day as the Euro 2016 final).
There is no scheduled play for the 'Middle Sunday' (although that could change depending on the weather). The second week sees the start of the men's and women's fourth round.
The women's semi-finals take place on Thursday 7 July, the men's semi-finals on Friday 8 July. The women's singles final is played on Saturday 9 July.
What else do I need to know?
After last year's ill-fated 'Wimbledon 2Day' experiment, the BBC is going back to the traditional Today at Wimbledon highlights format, with Clare Balding presenting. Sue Barker is helming the live coverage, while former Australian star Lleyton Hewitt joins the BBC team for the first time this year.
The draw for each day's play will be published the night before the next day's play, which will give you a rough idea of who is due on court when.
Exact start times for each individual match will not be available, as it depends on how long the previous matches go on for.
Wimbledon 2016 TV and radio schedule
Monday, 27 June: Order of Play
11.30am-8.30pm, Wimbledon 2016, BBC2
11.30am-9pm, Continuous coverage, BBC Red Button, online and connected TV
11.30am-1pm & 4pm-9pm, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
12pm-4pm, BBC Radio 5 live
1.45pm-6pm, BBC1
8.30pm-9.30pm, Today at Wimbledon, BBC2
Tuesday 28 June
11.30am-8.30pm, Wimbledon 2016, BBC2
11.30am-9pm, Continuous coverage, BBC Red Button, online and connected TV
11.30am-1pm & 5pm-7pm, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
1.45pm-6pm, BBC1
12pm-7.30pm, BBC Radio 5 live
7.30pm-8.30pm, 6-Love-6 with John McEnroe, BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Red Button, online and Connected TV
8.30pm-9.30pm, Today at Wimbledon, BBC2
Wednesday 29 June
11.30am-1pm & 1.45pm-6pm, Wimbledon 2016, BBC1
11.30am-9pm, Continuous coverage, BBC Red Button, online and connected TV
11.30am-12:45pm, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
12.30pm-8pm, BBC Radio 5 live
1pm-8.30pm, BBC2
8.30pm-9.30pm, Today at Wimbledon, BBC2
Thursday 30 June
11.30am-7.30pm, Wimbledon 2016, BBC2
11.30am-9pm, Continuous coverage, BBC Red Button, online and connected TV
11.30am-1pm & 5pm-7pm, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
12pm-7pm, BBC Radio 5 live
1.45pm-6pm, BBC1
9.30pm-10.30pm, Today at Wimbledon, BBC2
Friday 1 July
11.30am-8.30pm, Wimbledon 2016, BBC2
11.30am-12:55pm & 5pm-9pm, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
11.30am-9pm, Continuous coverage, BBC Red Button, online and connected TV
1pm-7pm, BBC Radio 5 live
1.45pm-6pm, BBC1
8.30pm-9.30pm, Today at Wimbledon, BBC2
Saturday 2 July
11am -12:10pm & 2.30-8.30pm, Wimbledon 2016, BBC2
11.30am-9pm, Continuous coverage, BBC Red Button, online and connected TV
11.30am-1pm, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
12pm-7pm, BBC Radio 5 live
12.10-6.20pm, BBC1
8.30pm-9.30pm, Today at Wimbledon, BBC2
Monday 4 July
11.30am-8.30pm, Wimbledon 2016, BBC2
11.30am-9pm, Continuous coverage, BBC Red Button, online and connected TV
11.30am-1pm, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
12pm-8pm, BBC Radio 5 live
1.45pm-6pm, BBC1
8.30pm-9.30pm, Today at Wimbledon, BBC2
10.45-11.45pm, Just Call Me Martina, BBC1
Tuesday 5 July
12.30-8pm, Wimbledon 2016, BBC2
11.30am-9pm, Continuous coverage, BBC Red Button, online and connected TV
12pm-5.30pm, BBC Radio 5 live
1.45pm-6pm, BBC1
8pm-9pm, Today at Wimbledon, BBC2
Wednesday 6 July
11.30am-1pm & 1.45-6pm, Wimbledon 2016, BBC1
11.30am-9pm, Continuous coverage, BBC Red Button, online and connected TV
12.30-7pm, BBC Radio 5 live
1pm-8pm, BBC2
8-9pm, Today at Wimbledon, BBC2
Thursday 7 July
11.30am-9pm, Continuous coverage, BBC Red Button, online and connected TV
12pm-5.30pm, BBC Radio 5 live
12.30pm-8pm, Wimbledon 2016, BBC2
1.45pm-6pm, BBC1
8pm-9pm, Today at Wimbledon, BBC2
Friday 8 July
12.30pm-8pm, Wimbledon 2016, BBC2
11.30am-9pm, Continuous coverage, BBC Red Button, online and connected TV
1pm-7pm, BBC Radio 5 live
1.45pm-6pm, BBC1
8pm-9pm, Today at Wimbledon, BBC2
Saturday 9 July
11:00-12.30pm, Wimbledon 2016: Wheelchair Final, BBC2
11.30am-9pm, Continuous coverage, BBC Red Button, online and connected TV
12pm-6pm, BBC Radio 5 live
1pm-5.50pm, Women's Final, BBC1
5.50pm-8pm, Women's and Men's Doubles Finals, BBC2
8pm-9pm, Today at Wimbledon, BBC2
Sunday 10 July
11:00-12.30pm, Wimbledon 2016: Wheelchair Final, BBC2
11.30am-9pm, Continuous coverage, BBC Red Button, online and connected TV
12pm-6pm, BBC Radio 5 live
1pm-6pm, Men's Final (including build-up), BBC1
6pm-8pm, Mixed Doubles Finals, BBC2
10.45-11:45pm, Today at Wimbledon, BBC2