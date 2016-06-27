Here's your complete guide to watching Wimbledon 2016 on the BBC.

Where can I watch Wimbledon on TV?

Pretty much everywhere. The BBC has 153 scheduled hours of coverage on BBC1 and BBC2, while for the first time Eurosport will also broadcast live Wimbledon coverage as well as daily highlights.

Coverage begins every morning on BBC2 at 11.30am, with BBC1 showing live coverage most days from 1.45pm. For full details, check the broadcast schedule below.

The BBC Red Button will also have extended coverage away from the main channels. There will be one live stream if you have Freeview, with up to six available on satellite.

The BBC Sport website will also be broadcasting up to 15 live streams at any one time.

The tournament begins on Monday 27 June and ends with the men's final and mixed doubles final on Sunday 10 July (the same day as the Euro 2016 final).

There is no scheduled play for the 'Middle Sunday' (although that could change depending on the weather). The second week sees the start of the men's and women's fourth round.

The women's semi-finals take place on Thursday 7 July, the men's semi-finals on Friday 8 July. The women's singles final is played on Saturday 9 July.

What else do I need to know?

After last year's ill-fated 'Wimbledon 2Day' experiment, the BBC is going back to the traditional Today at Wimbledon highlights format, with Clare Balding presenting. Sue Barker is helming the live coverage, while former Australian star Lleyton Hewitt joins the BBC team for the first time this year.

The draw for each day's play will be published the night before the next day's play, which will give you a rough idea of who is due on court when.

Exact start times for each individual match will not be available, as it depends on how long the previous matches go on for.

Wimbledon 2016 TV and radio schedule

Monday, 27 June: Order of Play

11.30am-8.30pm, Wimbledon 2016, BBC2

11.30am-9pm, Continuous coverage, BBC Red Button, online and connected TV

11.30am-1pm & 4pm-9pm, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

12pm-4pm, BBC Radio 5 live

1.45pm-6pm, BBC1

8.30pm-9.30pm, Today at Wimbledon, BBC2

Tuesday 28 June

11.30am-8.30pm, Wimbledon 2016, BBC2

11.30am-9pm, Continuous coverage, BBC Red Button, online and connected TV

11.30am-1pm & 5pm-7pm, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

1.45pm-6pm, BBC1

12pm-7.30pm, BBC Radio 5 live

7.30pm-8.30pm, 6-Love-6 with John McEnroe, BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Red Button, online and Connected TV

8.30pm-9.30pm, Today at Wimbledon, BBC2

Wednesday 29 June

11.30am-1pm & 1.45pm-6pm, Wimbledon 2016, BBC1

11.30am-9pm, Continuous coverage, BBC Red Button, online and connected TV

11.30am-12:45pm, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

12.30pm-8pm, BBC Radio 5 live

1pm-8.30pm, BBC2

8.30pm-9.30pm, Today at Wimbledon, BBC2

Thursday 30 June

11.30am-7.30pm, Wimbledon 2016, BBC2

11.30am-9pm, Continuous coverage, BBC Red Button, online and connected TV

11.30am-1pm & 5pm-7pm, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

12pm-7pm, BBC Radio 5 live

1.45pm-6pm, BBC1

9.30pm-10.30pm, Today at Wimbledon, BBC2

Friday 1 July

11.30am-8.30pm, Wimbledon 2016, BBC2

11.30am-12:55pm & 5pm-9pm, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

11.30am-9pm, Continuous coverage, BBC Red Button, online and connected TV

1pm-7pm, BBC Radio 5 live

1.45pm-6pm, BBC1

8.30pm-9.30pm, Today at Wimbledon, BBC2

Saturday 2 July

11am -12:10pm & 2.30-8.30pm, Wimbledon 2016, BBC2

11.30am-9pm, Continuous coverage, BBC Red Button, online and connected TV

11.30am-1pm, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

12pm-7pm, BBC Radio 5 live

12.10-6.20pm, BBC1

8.30pm-9.30pm, Today at Wimbledon, BBC2

Monday 4 July

11.30am-8.30pm, Wimbledon 2016, BBC2

11.30am-9pm, Continuous coverage, BBC Red Button, online and connected TV

11.30am-1pm, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

12pm-8pm, BBC Radio 5 live

1.45pm-6pm, BBC1

8.30pm-9.30pm, Today at Wimbledon, BBC2

10.45-11.45pm, Just Call Me Martina, BBC1

Tuesday 5 July

12.30-8pm, Wimbledon 2016, BBC2

11.30am-9pm, Continuous coverage, BBC Red Button, online and connected TV

12pm-5.30pm, BBC Radio 5 live

1.45pm-6pm, BBC1

8pm-9pm, Today at Wimbledon, BBC2

Wednesday 6 July

11.30am-1pm & 1.45-6pm, Wimbledon 2016, BBC1

11.30am-9pm, Continuous coverage, BBC Red Button, online and connected TV

12.30-7pm, BBC Radio 5 live

1pm-8pm, BBC2

8-9pm, Today at Wimbledon, BBC2

Thursday 7 July

11.30am-9pm, Continuous coverage, BBC Red Button, online and connected TV

12pm-5.30pm, BBC Radio 5 live

12.30pm-8pm, Wimbledon 2016, BBC2

1.45pm-6pm, BBC1

8pm-9pm, Today at Wimbledon, BBC2

Friday 8 July

12.30pm-8pm, Wimbledon 2016, BBC2

11.30am-9pm, Continuous coverage, BBC Red Button, online and connected TV

1pm-7pm, BBC Radio 5 live

1.45pm-6pm, BBC1

8pm-9pm, Today at Wimbledon, BBC2

Saturday 9 July

11:00-12.30pm, Wimbledon 2016: Wheelchair Final, BBC2

11.30am-9pm, Continuous coverage, BBC Red Button, online and connected TV

12pm-6pm, BBC Radio 5 live

1pm-5.50pm, Women's Final, BBC1

5.50pm-8pm, Women's and Men's Doubles Finals, BBC2

8pm-9pm, Today at Wimbledon, BBC2

Sunday 10 July

11:00-12.30pm, Wimbledon 2016: Wheelchair Final, BBC2

11.30am-9pm, Continuous coverage, BBC Red Button, online and connected TV

12pm-6pm, BBC Radio 5 live

1pm-6pm, Men's Final (including build-up), BBC1

6pm-8pm, Mixed Doubles Finals, BBC2

10.45-11:45pm, Today at Wimbledon, BBC2