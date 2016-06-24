Djokovic and Federer are on the opposite side of the draw to Murray, and therefore could meet in the semi-finals.

Murray's half of the draw meanwhile features Wimbledon seeds Stan Wawrinka, Kei Nishikori and Richard Gasquet, with a potentially tricky fourth-round match against Australian Nick Kyrgios also in the pipeline.

As for his first match, Murray will face fellow Briton Liam Broady for the first time. Broady earned his place in the tournament as a wildcard. Another Brit hopeful, James Ward, will be Djokovic's first opponent.

The full draw for the men's singles can be seen here.

In the women's singles draw, defending champion Serena Williams will play a qualifier or lucky loser in her opening game while British number one Johanna Konta faces Puerto Rican Monica Puig. They have played each other once before, with Puig coming from behind to win in three sets on grass last year.

It could be a case of history repeating itself for British number two Heather Watson. While she starts against Annika Beck she could then face top seed Williams, which would repeat last year's memorable third-round match.

Laura Robson will play Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber for the fourth time in her career (including Wimbledon in 2011).

The full draw for the women's singles can be seen here.

Wimbledon 2016 starts Monday 27th June