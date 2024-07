Novak Djokovic begins the defence of his Wimbledon title out on Centre Court later today but attempting to stand in his way is 29-year-old British hopeful James Ward, although it will take a major shock to knock the World Number One off his game. Elsewhere fellow Brits Laura Robson and Kyle Edmund are in action, as is Roger Federer who is hoping to claim his first Wimbledon trophy since 2012.

And keep an eye on Court 17 and British qualifier Marcus Willis. The world number 775 came through six matches to win a place in the main draw and plays Ricardas Berankis later today in a bid to reach the second round.