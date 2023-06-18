World No.2 Carlos Alcaraz, who was knocked from top spot after suffering a defeat to Novak Djokovic in the French Open semi-finals, is the star attraction and will be sure to drum up huge support on the main show court.

Queen's Club throws open its doors for the Queen's Club Championships once again in 2023 as players get to grips with grass under their feet.

Holger Rune, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe are sure to draw crowds into the venue as excitement builds ahead of the big one at SW19.

Watch Queen's Club Championships 2023 via BBC Two and iPlayer

British star Cam Norrie will hope to build up form on lawn ahead of another tilt at Wimbledon this year. He reached the semi-finals in 2023, his finest performance in any slam to date.

The ever-popular men's tournament is a highlight on the tennis calendar as a pre-cursor to Wimbledon, with plenty of big names set to descend on the West London venue.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Queen's Club Championships 2023 tennis tournament.

When is the Queen's Club Championships 2023?

The tournament begins on Monday 19th June 2023 and runs until the finals on Sunday 25th June 2023.

How to watch and live stream Queen's Club Championships 2023 in the UK

The Queen's Club Championships will be aired live on BBC Two, BBC Red Button and iPlayer throughout the tournament.

Matches from 1pm onwards will be shown on BBC Two and iPlayer in the first five days, before the semi-finals and finals will be shown from 1:15pm on the final weekend.

There will also be extra coverage on the Red Button from 12pm and 5:55pm during the first five days.

Queen's Club Championships 2023 schedule

ATP 500 (Men's singles)

Qualifying: Saturday 17th – Sunday 18th June

Round of 32: Monday 19th – Tuesday 20th June

Round of 16: Wednesday 21st – Thursday 22nd June

Quarter-finals: Friday 23rd June

Semi-finals: Saturday 24th June

Final: Sunday 25th June

Where is the Queen's Club Championships 2023 held?

The Queen's Club Championships is held at the iconic Queen's Club in London.

This is the 120th edition of the grass court tournament, a pre-Wimbledon favourite for many players on the ATP Tour.

