Nadal and Djokovic have not faced one another since 2022. Their last four meetings have all come on clay – and Nadal emerged victorious in three of them.

Their overall head-to-head record stands at 30 victories to Djokovic, 29 to Nadal, ahead of what could be their last ever encounter.

Fans across the world will be delighted to see the pair collide one more time, especially given Nadal has recorded a victory at Roland-Garros this week and will provide stern competition for Djokovic.

RadioTimes.com brings you a guide to Novak Djokovic v Rafael Nadal at the Olympic Games in 2024.

When is Novak Djokovic v Rafael Nadal at Olympics 2024?

Djokovic v Nadal will take place from 12:30pm UK time on Monday 29th July 2024.

Their match will begin after Iga Świątek v Diane Parry, but not before 12:30pm.

How to watch Novak Djokovic v Rafael Nadal on TV and live stream online

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

It remains to be seen whether BBC will show the match live on their channels.

