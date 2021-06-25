Who does Novak Djokovic play next at Wimbledon 2021? Next match details revealed

Novak Djokovic is a man on a mission. This year’s Wimbledon Championships provide a golden opportunity for the Serbian tennis ace to level with rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who share the record for the most grand slam titles won by a male player. Fedal are on 20, while Djokovic is tantalisingly close behind them on 19 wins after his recent French Open victory.

If he can win at Roland Garros, knocking out the King of Clay Nadal along the way, he’s in a brilliant position to lift the trophy at Wimbledon 2021, a tournament that has traditionally played more to his strengths. Plus, Djokovic will be confident at SW19 – he has won five times previously, and comes into the competition as reigning champion as well as the No.1 seed.

You might argue this year’s Wimbledon is Djokovic’s to lose; he certainly has everything in his favour for another victory.

But there are seven matches between Djokovic and the trophy. Who will he take on first?

Who will Novak Djokovic play next at Wimbledon?

Top seed Novak Djokovic was the overwhelming favourite before we even knew who he was playing but it has now been confirmed that he will be facing Britain’s own Jack Draper.

Nineteen-year-old wildcard Draper will be making his Men’s Singles Grand Slam debut, having previously been runner-up in the 2018 Wimbledon Championships Boys’ singles.

He recently had an impressive run at the Queen’s Club championships, becoming Britain’s youngest ATP quarterfinalist since Andy Murray in 2006, and shooting up from in the world to

Djokovic has landed on the opposite side of the Wimbledon draw to rival Roger Federer, potentially setting up yet another final between the two tennis greats.

As Wimbledon tradition dictates, reigning champion Djokovic will be opening Centre Court with his game against Draper on Monday 28th June 2021.

