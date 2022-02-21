World No.2 Daniil Medvedev is bearing down on Novak Djokovic at the top of the ATP Rankings and will hope that he can live up to his billing as the top seed in Acapulco this week.

The Mexican Open 2022 boasts an intense line-up of superstars all gunning to continue their form in 2022.

Djokovic is halfway across the world competing in the Dubai Tennis Championships, offering Medvedev the chance to keep pace with him in the ATP 500 event.

The Russian's field is far from clear though with Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal among the top contenders in Mexico.

Reigning champion Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini won't make it easy either, with each of them hoping to make a surge towards the top of the rankings chart.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Mexican Open 2022 tennis tournament.

When is the Mexican Open 2022?

The tournament started on Monday 21st February 2022 and runs until Saturday 26th February 2022.

How to watch and live stream Mexican Open 2022 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. You can sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis players around strutting their stuff in the US.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Juventus as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Mexican Open 2022 schedule

ATP Men's Singles

First round: Monday 21st-Tuesday 22nd February

Second round: Wednesday 23rd February

Quarter-finals: Thursday 24th February

Semi-finals: Friday 25th February

Final: Saturday 26th Final

Where is the Mexican Open 2022 held?

The tournament is held at the Hotel Princess Mundo Imperial in Acapulco, Mexico.

It has been held in Acapulco since 2001 after previously being hosted in Mexico City.

