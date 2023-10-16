The World No.8 may face stern competition from compatriots including Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe, though.

Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev are also among the top seeds going into the Japan Open aiming to boost their points tallies as the end-of-season tournaments come into view.

The race to qualify for the ATP Finals is on, with four places up for grabs after Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner each booked their place in Turin.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Japan Open 2023 tennis tournament.

When is the Japan Open 2023?

The tournament begins on Monday 16th October 2023 with the start of the men's tournament and runs until the final on Sunday 22nd October 2023.

How to watch and live stream Japan Open 2023 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can check out hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month, which also offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Japan Open 2023 schedule

ATP 500 (Men's singles)

Qualifying: Saturday 14th – Sunday 15th October

Round of 32: Monday 16th – Tuesday 17th October

Round of 16: Wednesday 18th October

Quarter-finals: Thursday 19th October

Semi-finals: Saturday 21st October

Final: Sunday 22nd October

Where is the Japan Open 2023 held?

The Japan Open is held at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan.

Its show court can hold up to 10,000 spectators to enjoy the biggest matches.

