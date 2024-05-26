Nadal has lifted the trophy on 14 occasions. For context, the next most successful player in the Open Era is Bjorn Borg, who racked up six titles. Nobody else has claimed more than three.

Watch the French Open on Eurosport, discovery+ Standard or discovery+ Premium including TNT Sports

Of course, few expect Nadal to be fully fit and firing on all cylinders, but the 37-year-old is the match-up every seeded player will be desperate to avoid. Write him off at your peril.

RadioTimes.com brings you a complete guide to Rafael Nadal's matches at the French Open 2024.

More like this

Read more: French Open TV coverage | French Open prize money | French Open seeded players | French Open British players

When does Rafael Nadal play next at the French Open 2024?

Rafael Nadal's next match is against Alexander Zverev [4] in the first round of the French Open 2024.

They will face each other on Monday 27th May 2024. It will be the third match of the day on Court Philippe-Chatrier, with matches starting at 11am.

Rafael Nadal results (French Open 2024)

All UK time.

First Round – Third match after 11am, Monday 27th May

Rafael Nadal v [4] Alexander Zverev

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.