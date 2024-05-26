When is Rafael Nadal's next match at the French Open 2024?
Your guide to Rafael Nadal's matches at the French Open 2024.
The return of the King is here. Rafael Nadal's quest to reach Roland-Garros was audacious, it has been arduous, but he has arrived.
The undisputed King of Clay, the conqueror of the French Open, has proven his fitness enough to compete on his beloved surface and fans are eager to watch his last dance in Paris.
Nadal has lifted the trophy on 14 occasions. For context, the next most successful player in the Open Era is Bjorn Borg, who racked up six titles. Nobody else has claimed more than three.
Of course, few expect Nadal to be fully fit and firing on all cylinders, but the 37-year-old is the match-up every seeded player will be desperate to avoid. Write him off at your peril.
RadioTimes.com brings you a complete guide to Rafael Nadal's matches at the French Open 2024.
When does Rafael Nadal play next at the French Open 2024?
Rafael Nadal's next match is against Alexander Zverev [4] in the first round of the French Open 2024.
They will face each other on Monday 27th May 2024. It will be the third match of the day on Court Philippe-Chatrier, with matches starting at 11am.
Rafael Nadal results (French Open 2024)
All UK time.
First Round – Third match after 11am, Monday 27th May
Rafael Nadal v [4] Alexander Zverev
