He salvaged several years of play and climbed up to a post-injury rankings peak of No.36 in August 2023, narrowly missing out on a seeded place in major tournaments.

However, the time has almost come for Murray to exit the stage. In March 2024, he said: "I'm planning on finishing in the summer. I don't know what more I'm supposed to say."

The French Open has arrived, but will Murray be there to entertain fans one more time?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest news about whether Andy Murray will play at the French Open 2024.

Will Andy Murray play at the French Open 2024?

Yes. Andy Murray will make his first appearance at the French Open in four years.

The British star has only played one match at Roland-Garros since reaching the semi-finals in 2017. He lost to Stan Wawrinka in the first round of the 2020 edition.

Despite boasting a patchy record of attendance at Roland-Garros, Murray's record is actually very good, especially considering the dominance of Rafael Nadal during his career.

Murray has reached one final and four further semi-finals in 11 appearances in Paris.

During a practice session ahead of the French Open 2024, Murray posted the following on Instagram: "Been a long journey to get back on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Three and a half years since I played Stan Wawrinka in a brutal five-set semi final which turned out to be the end of my hip.

"It was a pleasure to be back at Roland-Garros and a huge thank you to the FF Tennis for giving me the opportunity to play here again.

"The new stadium with the roof looks amazing and all the changes and improvements they have made for the players is much appreciated."

This is firmly expected to be Murray's last French Open after being handed a wildcard entry by authorities.

