The teenage sensation may be remembered for her US Open victory, but it was weeks before, on the courts of SW19, that she first captured the attention of the nation.

Emma Raducanu burst onto our screens and into the British sporting history books during last year's tournament at Wimbledon.

Raducanu – now 19 – progressed to the fourth round of The Championships in her very first Grand Slam main draw, thoroughly making the most of her opportunity. She also became the youngest British woman in history to reach the fourth round.

Fast-forward a year and Raducanu is a household name, sitting high in the world rankings with pressure on her shoulders to deliver in front of an expectant crowd.

However, her preparation for the tournament has been far from ideal. Will she play at Wimbledon in 2022?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about whether fans can expect to watch Emma Raducanu play at Wimbledon this year.

Is Emma Raducanu playing at Wimbledon 2022?

At the time of writing (Wednesday 22nd June), Raducanu appears more likely than not to play at Wimbledon, though she may not be 100 per cent fit.

Raducanu has suffered from numerous injury problems since her US Open heroics, the latest being a side issue picked up in Nottingham earlier this month. She has also endured blisters and a back problem in recent times.

Despite all of this, she has been seeded in the top 10 women's players ahead of the Wimbledon 2022 draw. If she had no chance of featuring, she is likely to have withdrawn by now.

However, if she does go ahead and compete at Wimbledon, she will be entering cold after missing Eastbourne International this week, a traditional warm-up tournament for Wimbledon.

Emma Raducanu ranking

Raducanu is currently ranked No.11 in the world, her highest ever position. However, the next few months in her career will be crucial.

She will lose last year's 240 ranking points after Wimbledon and won't be able to earn more during the tournament. This is due to the WTA stripping ranking points from The Championships in 2022 following the All England Club's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players.

The big moment for Raducanu will be the US Open. She stands to lose all 2,000 points earned for her victory in 2021. If she fails to earn any points from the 2022 tournament, she is likely to plunge to around No.65 in the world.

Emma Raducanu net worth

Raducanu's fledgling career has not only bore a major trophy, but she has earned a major payday.

The 19-year-old has racked up $3.29 million for her exploits so far, the majority of that coming from the US Open triumph.

